STEP in the province of Buenos Aires: Axel Kicillof wins by four points and the internal Grindetti-Santilli goes vote by vote

He provisional result of the PASO elections —with 61.20% of polling stations— in the province of Buenos Aires leans towards the ruling party of Axel Kicillofwith a 36,84% of the votes for the Unión por la Patria candidate. The Buenos Aires governor and pre-candidate for re-election wins unrivaled on the unity list.

Secondly, Together for Change, the candidate for governor is debated vote by vote: Néstor Grindetti and Diego Santilli add the 32,21% of the votes, with little difference in points. Grindetti, the candidate supported by Patricia Bullrichleads the internal division, with 820,835 votes, while Santilli, the candidate for Horacio Rodriguez Larretahas 799,073 votes.

Carolina Píparo, Javier Milei’s candidate, is second on the list of number of votes.

Third place is occupied by the liberalism of Javier Milei with his candidate Carolina Píparo, with 24.03% of the votes. However, being a single list, Píparo is the second candidate with the most votes, since she accumulates a total of 1,208,675 votes.

Within the Left Front and the Workers – Unity, the formula that wins is the one headed by Ruben Sobrero (124,855 votes), over the one headed by Alejandro Bodart (56,182 votes).

Who was left out of the general elections

The pre-candidates for Buenos Aires governor of Principles and Values, Luis D’Elía, failed to “classify” to the October general elections; Free from the South, Silvia Saravia; MORE, Soledad Yapura; Celeste Provida, Ayelén Alancay; Federal Patriot Front, Mario Guarnieri; Labor Policy, Pablo Busch; Federal Integration Movement, Guillermo Baque, nor Buenos Aires Primero, Sergio Braga.

Nor did they exceed the necessary minimum Corriente de Pensamiento Buenos Aires, Ernesto Ludueña; Social Vocation, Pablo Vázquez; Youth Project, Rosendo Pedernera; Public Trust, Antonio Guerrero; All for Buenos Aires, Damián Díaz; Liber.Ar, Leonardo Mollard; Social Unit, José Canalda; Justice and Patriotic Dignity, Pablo Gobbi; Federal Front for Solidarity Action of the Province of Buenos Aires, Jaime Contreras; Open Policy for Social Integrity, Oscar Alva; Hope of the People, Carlos Cereiro.

What did Axel Kicillof say this morning?

The governor of Buenos Aires cast his vote for PASO 2023 at the “Floreal Ferrera” Higher School of Health, in the city of La Plata. He came to his wife, Soledad Quereilhac and, like other candidates, he delivered a package with invoices to the polling station authorities.

During statements to the press, he stated: “It’s important that everyone participate with a cool head thinking about what’s to come.” He also maintained how important these elections are for the future of the province of Buenos Aires: “It is a moment of great responsibility. Any Buenos Aires citizen understands that we are choosing for the next four years and, from my point of view, also beyond those next four years,” he said.

Elections 2023: what happens if I did not go to vote at PASO

In addition, he stressed the importance of people going to vote regardless of your political ideology: “We are going through a very important day, where all the political sectors are saying the same thing: 40 years of democracy, all our people have to express themselves, they have to vote.”

The participation, finally, was 69% of the electoral roll, according to the electoral Justice. This is a figure that, although it exceeds the dismal record of the last election in 2021, continues in the lower levels since the return of democracy.

