Stephen Hawking’s new children’s book “You and the Universe” is released in 2024

A new illustrated children’s book by Stephen Hawking (1942-2018) will be published in the UK six years after the death of the theoretical physicist, most famous for his studies of black holes, quantum cosmology and the origin of the universe. You and the Universe (You and the universe), this is the title of the volume that will be published on March 26, 2024 by the publisher Puffin, is co-written by the daughter of the famous British astrophysicist, Lucy Hawking, and illustrated by Xin Li.

“The book will inspire children to ask the big questions about the Earth and the cosmos,” a spokesperson for the Puffin publishing house told the London newspaper. The Guardian. The book is an adaptation of Stephen Hawking’s 2020 posthumous Earth Day message, originally broadcast towards the closest known black hole in June 2018 after his memorial service. Based on Hawking’s words, the book will focus on solving great challenges, the role of science and technology, and the future of humanity. «You and the Universe is an imaginative and inclusive book that brings my father’s extraordinary scientific work to life for readers of all ages,” said Lucy Hawking in a statement. “The combination of my father’s words with Xin Li’s striking images will captivate young and it will arouse their curiosity about the universe we inhabit.”

Stephen Hawking has published a number of bestselling popular books, including From the big bang to black holes. Brief history of the time (in Italian translated by Rizzoli). He has also collaborated with her daughter on a series of children’s books, starting with The secret key to the universe, published in 2007 (in Italy it appeared on Mondadori). Hawking’s final message, broadcast from a European Space Agency satellite dish in Cebreros, Spain, urged people to work together and exercise “tolerance and respect”. It was narrated by Hawking and accompanied by music by the Greek composer Vangelis. “This special picture book of Stephen Hawking’s words, perfectly explained for young readers, will inspire children everywhere to look up and marvel at the world around them,” said Puffin Managing Director Ruth Knowles.

Professor Stephen Hawking, who held the chair of mathematics at the University of Cambridge for over thirty years, discovered at the age of 21 that he was suffering from degenerative motor neuron disease, probably a rare and slowly progressing form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Sla). Bound to physical immobility and unable to speak independently, since the 1980s Hawking was forced to move around in a wheelchair and to communicate with a vocal synthesizer. Despite this, his public image, mediated by numerous appearances in documentaries and television broadcasts, has become one of the popular icons of modern science, as happened in the past to Albert Einstein.

