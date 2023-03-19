Home Entertainment STESY – New single including a humorous video
STESY – New single including a humorous video

STESY – New single including a humorous video

Austrian partycore band STESY releases fun music video for their latest single ‘Yes! Weekend” on Youtube and come up with a cooperation with Rudi Schwarzer from ANNNISOKAY.

The metalcore newcomers STESY follow up with their new single ‘Yes!Weekend’ and together with Rudi Schwarzer really get you in the mood for the weekend. After the success of their last single ‘Shapeshifter’ in autumn 2022, the Austrians are back with another single called ‘Yes!Weekend’. Yes!Weekend is heavier than you’d expect from trancecore bands, but opens up in the chorus
with the usual synthesizer elements of the genre. Together with Annisokay frontman Rudi Schwarzer, the Austrians up the ante in this production and make it very recommendable for fans of the German Metal and Trancecore faction.

A humorous music video, in which fronter Chris Chalmer is in a good mood, rounds off the release. This is what the band says about the new song: “As with all of our songs, we wanted to be there too
Yes!Weekend doing some kind of ‘Feel-Good Metal’. This time specifically a song to crank up and sing along to at any weekend party with metal fans. Because let’s be honest – who doesn’t look forward to the weekend?”

Watch Yes!Weekend on Youtube:

The band announces that more singles will follow in the coming months.

STESY are:

Max (Guitar)
Mario  (Guitar)
Chris (Vocal)
Xandl  (Bass)
Fuchsi (Drums)

