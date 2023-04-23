Steve McQueen’s legendary Ferrari 275 GTB/4 is up for auction. Today it is worth seven million dollars

ROME – For four years it was in the hands of Steve McQueen, and this alone would be enough to raise the price of any car. But there’s more: the car that will be auctioned in Monterey by RM Sotheby’s on August 19th is a Ferrari 275 GTB/4, a simply wonderful car that the Hollywood star bought in 1967 at a price of around $16,000 . Today however, according to forecasts that are already bouncing around the net, the same car will be auctioned off for the record sum of seven million dollars.





This is actually the second Ferrari 275 GTB/4 that belonged to the American actor. The first was a 275 GTB/4 Spider NART: a limited series of just 10 examples that Ferrari built on a completely exceptional basis at the request of Luigi Chinetti, head of the North American Racing Team (NART). However, it happened that this first car was destroyed in an accident a few days later during the filming of the film The Thomas Crown case.





Not at all demoralized, McQueen then decided to buy another one, which he himself went to collect from the Hollywood Sports Car dealership: a berlinetta with black interiors and a completely unusual hazelnut-colored livery for a Ferrari. Unusual and unacceptable for a movie star (and racing driver) like him, who immediately had it painted red and also added the Borrani spoked rims recovered from the NART Spider.





The 275 GTB/4 is one of the many jewels that Ferrari produced in the 1960s. Presented for the first time at the Paris Motor Show in 1964, it immediately aroused the applause of visitors for its slender line – designed by Pininfarina – and for the details inspired by the world of racing, such as the truncated tail and the 4 side gills: ingenious ( fascinating) air intakes that served to cool the 300 HP 3.3-liter V12 designed by Gioacchino Colombo (a designer from Alfa Romeo, very dear to Enzo Ferrari) combined with a 5-speed gearbox built entirely by the parent company. The performances were obviously worthy of Ferrari: 0-100 in 7 seconds with a top speed of 268 per hour.





The interior of the model that belonged to Steve McQueen – who passed away prematurely in 1980 at the age of 50 after taking part in unforgettable films such as The Magnificent Seven o The Great Fugue o Papillonjust to name a few – they are the original ones in black leather and wooden steering wheel, with the dashboard containing the speedometer, tachometer, oil temperature and pressure, fuel gauge, analogue clock and water temperature.

“Restored to McQueen’s specifications by Ferrari Classiche, this desirable late production example built in a long nose body configuration has been exhibited at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and at the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este,” announces a RM Sotheby’s spokesman. “The subject of numerous articles in specialized magazines, it represents a unique opportunity to own an exceptional example of an iconic Ferrari GT with an unrivaled Hollywood history”.

A unique opportunity that the lucky buyer, apart from the exorbitant amount, will have to deserve. You don’t expect a chase to the death like the one consumed in the film Bullitt by McQuinn himself, who, as we know, refused stunt doubles. But at least a somewhat reckless life. That yes.