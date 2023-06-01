Home » Still cold? Look at the forecast for this Thursday in Córdoba
Still cold? Look at the forecast for this Thursday in Córdoba

The last week of the month of May was dismissed with cool temperatures in Córdoba.

From the National Meteorological Service (SMN) they announced that days with a marked thermal amplitude are expected, minimums that will be around 11° to 17°C, and maximums that would reach 28°C.

For this Thursday a maximum temperature of 22°C and a minimum of 12°C is expected.

The sky is expected to remain somewhat cloudy throughout the day, and fog is expected for the early morning.

Weather in Córdoba: extended forecast

  • Friday: mostly cloudy, downpours during the afternoon and night, minimum 14 degrees, maximum 21 degrees.
  • Saturday: mostly cloudy, low 16 degrees, high 21 degrees.
  • Domingo: mostly cloudy, low 17 degrees, high 19 degrees.
  • Monday: mostly cloudy, low 11 degrees, high 18 degrees.
  • Mars: mostly cloudy, low 11 degrees, high 20 degrees.
