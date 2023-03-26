Tina Ruland and Til Schweiger are back as Uschi and Bertie in the sequel to “Manta, Manta”. A lot has changed in the relationship between the two main characters. But not on Schweiger’s kissing skills, as Ruland reveals.

Tina Ruland and Til Schweiger can be seen again as Uschi and Bertie on the big screen from March 30th. At that time, the two inspired as a dream couple in “Manta, Manta” (1991), including kisses in front of the camera. Schweiger hasn’t forgotten how to kiss 30 years later, Ruland reveals in an interview with “Gala”.

He kisses “still well,” she explains. Only she really had to fight on the set for her “smooch time” because Schweiger “has very different priorities as a director and main actor”. So she asked for more time for the kissing scenes.

But Ruland also reveals – attention, spoilers! – that Uschi and Bertie are no longer a couple in the sequel: “I can reveal that. Their relationship didn’t last, but that also reflects a bit of our society. Uschi is less naive today and a real business woman.”

“Til took great care”

Ruland and Schweiger are still good friends today. The two talked a lot on the set because they were both family people. Ruland’s sons Jahvis and Vidal were also involved in the filming and can even be seen in the film: “Til took great care of himself, he’s just incredibly good with children and then suddenly said: ‘Tina, the two have to be in the film .’ And now it’s actually the first time my two sons have been in a film with me.”

Schweiger had planned the sequel to his 1991 cult film more than ten years ago, but the sudden death of producer Bernd Eichinger (1949-2011) delayed the project. In 2018, Schweiger announced that he had proposed buying the rights from the production company Constantin Film, but this had been rejected. The following year, Constantin Film announced that it was working on a concept and screenplay.

Ruland does not rule out a third “Manta Manta” part. “Why not, if people feel like it. But please don’t wait another 30 years. Although, that could also be very funny if we do a walker race.”