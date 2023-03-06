Stine Goya presented the artistic wardrobe for Aprés Ski as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23. For this year’s STINE GOYA Autumn Winter 2023 collection, the designer was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen”. The collection is all about the strong and courageous fairy tale character. Goya’s hand-drawn graphics were pasted onto bold silhouettes, and fabrics of all kinds were used for unexpected combinations. The catwalk was also surrounded by a wintry mood. This was surrounded by clear glass pillars filled with icy blue water that crystallized over the course of the show.

Artful wardrobe for après ski

In honor of the cold and icy winters, brand STINE GOYA took inspiration from famous ski resorts like Aspen and created looks for sport and après-ski. Alongside zip-up, slope-ready coats, faux fur coats, skirts, tops and hats, all adorned with snowflakes, are featured for après-ski.

STINE GOYA’s penchant for detail and art was immediately apparent with the opening look. A floral illustration adorned a double-breasted coat, while a metallic dress featured a similar motif. In addition, a figure-hugging dress, which presented two kissing people in the middle, drew everyone’s attention. Some puffy coats and waistcoats were presented with floral all-over motifs.

the snow Queen

The highlight of the show was a Snow Queen dress worn by a model with “icy” lashes. The checkered jumper also returned in a green colourway, while tops were adorned with sequins in orange and silver.

Author: Josepha Heiden – Photos: James Cochrane

STINE GOYA Autumn Winter 2023 – Runwayfotos