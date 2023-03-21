Stömb – Massive Disturbed Meta Art
Origin: Paris, France
Release: 03.03.2023
Label: Klonosphere Records
Duration: 01:10:41
Genre: Progressive Metal
Modern Prog Metal with a good shot of symphonic darkness and crisp, edgy rhythms, that’s the unique style of the French Prog Metallers Stump describe shortly. her second album From Nihil went down a bit in 2020 due to a lack of performance opportunities.
The opportunity is therefore favorable that at least the third work Massive Disturbed Meta Art is placed on a broad basis in terms of support. The album was not only released purely digitally, but also physically on a CD.
Instrumental album with various guests
Since the core band manages without a singer, the focus on this disc is also on the varied rhythms and songs shaped by dark atmospheres. One or the other song is sung, or rather supported vocally, by guest singers; such as the opener The Realm Of Delirium, the vocal inserts of Laure Le Prunenecwhich one or the other from their neoclassic project Rcïnn might be known and whose video her HERE can see.
Excellent djent with power and poetry
Stump are very versatile. Sometimes they mix djent-like song structures according to Art Meshuggah, with a pleasantly transparent sound and without the sometimes overwhelming density of their role models. Then they surprise with prog metal mantras like them Tool also happy to serve.
Then there are instruments that are so atypical for Metal, such as a saxophone Meta Art, which, like so many other songs on this excellently varied record, comes up with rhythmic electronics. If Massive Disturbed Meta Art doesn’t exactly come up with power chords, it shows its dark, partly neoclassical side.
Despite its crooked beats, it spreads an unbelievable calmness and guides the listener through more than 70 minutes of the finest progressive metal in its most beautiful form in a hard and powerful, yet poetic way. Despite the omnipresent power Stump never frantic or omnipotent. Rather, they simply spread sound worlds in front of the listener’s ears without any haste. That’s what it does Massive Disturbed Meta Art so great for me and one of the tips for playing in the spring for friends of delicate djent sounds.
Conclusion
With their third album Massive Disturbed Meta Art of these Stump just a modern Prog Metal disc of the extra class with a lot of poetry and claim out. One of my highlights of the early year. 9 / 10
Line Up
Aurélien De Freitas – Gitarren
Tom Bonetto – Gitarren
Alexandre Garachon – Bass
Tom Gadonna – drums
guest musician
Laure Le Prunenec – vocals on The Realm Of Delirium
Jørgen Munkeby – saxophone on Meta Art
Léo Natal – guitar up The Extantrasy and An Absence Of Sun
Quentin Godet – solo guitar on Transcendence
Tracklist
01. The Realm Of Delirium
02. Sidereal Lucid Dreamer
03. Kaleidoscope
04. The Extantrasy
05. Meta Art
06. In The Eye Of Aghemahra
07. An Absence Of Sun
08. Of Absolute White
09. The Altered
10. Transcendence
