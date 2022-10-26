Home Entertainment Stone Island and Hypebeast Celebrate 40 Years of Famiglia
Stone Island and Hypebeast Celebrate 40 Years of Famiglia

Earlier this month, Stone Island arrived in London with the limited edition magazine Famiglia to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary with Hypebeast. In the flagship store on Brewer Street, in the music of DJ Jordss, everyone including the brand leaders Carlo and Sabina Rivetti sat down to discuss the past history of Stone Island and the formation of community culture, and were the first to watch this time This collaborative magazine by Hypebeast for Stone Island.

A roundtable was also held in the store, moderated by fashion journalist and editor-in-chief of The Fashion Archive, Ayo Ojo. Guests included Stone Island technologist Andrea Moro, soccer community creative unit Soho Warriors designer Joshua Doherty, and the music festival. C2C Festival founder Sergio Ricciardone, Arco Maher vintage shop owner Archie Maher.

The conversation covered a wide range of topics, from the reasons for Stone Island’s popularity with football fans to their favourite brand period. Moro, who runs Stone Island’s research and experimentation department, looks back on his 20 years at the company, recalling his first Stone Island purchase, a navy crew-neck sweater, while Ricciardone sheds light on his relationship with Stone Island. , and throws out some anecdotes about his time in charge of the brand’s promotional gigs in the ’90s.

For Doherty and Maher, designers and fashion archive collectors respectively, Stone Island has become an important part of their lives – even though they were both born decades after the brand was founded. Doherty shared the details of the collaboration between the brand and its team Soho Warriors, noting that the two sides had designed limited-edition jerseys for the New York Chinatown Football Invitational Tournament and donated all the proceeds from the jersey auction to the Chinatown Sports Commission. Maher, on the other hand, shared his insights into the brand’s extensive portfolio, calling the Ice Jackets his favorite piece.

The Hypebeast x Stone Island Limited Edition Magazine Famiglia is now available at the Stone Island flagship store and HBX, and interested readers can watch the full video.

