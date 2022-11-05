On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, Stone Island not only joined hands with Hypebeast to create a limited edition magazine “Famiglia” to celebrate, but also launched a commemorative limited luminous effect hooded jacket “LUMINESCENT POLY COVER COMPOSITE” this time.

This jacket continues the brand’s insistence on the technical level. In addition to using a special film to make the outer layer by thermal bonding, it can capture light during the day and release it in the dark to achieve luminous effect and windproof and waterproof performance. The detachable inner vest is more optional. Cupro Cotton Twill fabric is hypoallergenic, anti-static, anti-stretch, and highly durable; in addition, the inner padding is also exquisite, using Primaloft® Gold material that can provide warmth comparable to down. Breakthrough in performance.

The jacket is now available exclusively through select Stone Island stores and websites, priced at $1,840, and interested readers may wish to purchase it.