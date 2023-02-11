Home Entertainment Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy Joint Shoes Official Catalog Released
Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy Joint Shoes Official Catalog Released

Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy Joint Shoes Official Catalog Released

The Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy joint shoes have been exposed for a long time. After the official photo album was released earlier, the official released a more complete catalog this time.

It can be seen that the outline of the whole shoe is more streamlined. The upper is made of gray-green suede and mesh ripstop nylon, with white plush lining, ENCAP cushioning midsole, and Stone Island compass logo patch on the tongue. The details also include the N-shaped Logo with special plastic mesh details, and the commonly used 3M reflective elements are added, and finally the black spotted rubber outsole completes the overall design.

Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy is expected to be officially launched on the official website of Stone Island and New Balance on February 16th, and the price is $140. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

