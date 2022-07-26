Kardashian family member and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is the most followed woman on the photo-sharing app Instagram. She retweeted a post on Monday criticizing Instagram’s redesign of the app, asking it to “stop trying to be TikTok.”

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has tweaked the design of Instagram and Facebook to be more like TikTok, prioritizing short videos and using an algorithm to recommend content to users that they don’t already follow. Some users protested the change, saying they wanted to see posts they follow rather than random entertainment.

A user with the account @illumitati expressed dissatisfaction. “Let Instagram be Instagram again,” the user posted, “I just want to see cute pictures of my friends.”

Jenner asks Instagram to go back to previous designs

Jenner then commented below: “Please, please.” Soon after, Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian joined in, retweeting the post while writing: “Please, please. already.”

As Jenner has significant influence on the social media platform, her views are closely watched. On Instagram, she has 360 million followers compared to Kardashian’s 326 million. In 2018, Jenner’s tweets criticizing Snapchat wiped $1.3 billion off its parent company Snap’s market value in a single day.

Meanwhile, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also rely heavily on Instagram to sell items like makeup and clothing. Instagram’s algorithm tweaks could make it harder for those celebrities to stay in the spotlight as the company prioritizes new voices.