ROME – Stop internal combustion engines, long live internal combustion engines. The controversy sparked by the hypothesis put forward by the European Parliament to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars starting from 2035 does not subside. The yes to the use of e-fuels (as requested by the Germany) and the rejection of biofuels on which Italy aimed as a lifeline for the “old” Ice engines.

In short, there is a lot of confusion and consumers are increasingly uncertain. The proof comes from the users’ answers to the question “Between now and 2035, what would you do if you had to change your car?”, for a survey that Facile.it, the large online rate comparison portal, commissioned from the institutes mUp Research and Norstat. The research showed that almost 17 million Italians (38.7%) declared that they wanted to buy a hybrid vehicle, a value that reaches 43% among the users questioned in central Italy. 17.9% (over 7.5 million) would bet on a fully electric car, with a percentage that reaches 19.8% in the north-east.

Again according to the report, the generations most inclined to altered nutrition are the younger ones: 43.6% of the age group between 25 and 34 would be oriented towards buying a hybrid vehicle, while 26 ,6% of 18-24 year olds would choose a full electric car. Also interesting is the figure which indicates that, in the event of a purchase even before 2035, 9.9% would no longer buy a car but would focus on alternative means, while almost 4 million would choose long-term rental. The Facile.it analysis then took a leap forward in time by asking the interviewees what they would do if they had to buy a new vehicle after 2035, or the hypothetical “dead line” for diesel or petrol engines.

At this point, over one in three (almost 15 million Italians) would buy an electric car, a figure which rises to 46.8% among 18-24 year olds, i.e. young people who, for age reasons, are more likely to buy a vehicle after 2035. On the other hand, 4 million (9.7%) are users who intend to use only long-term rental cars, while 7% would choose public transport. Finally, confirming the insecurity, there are about 13.5 million Italians who still don’t have clear ideas on how they will behave in the event of a purchase after 2035. (Maurilio Rigo)