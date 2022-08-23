Original title: Storage mini-games are in vogue, and Haibi Games is a win-win for new tours at home and abroad | Leisure New Tour Weekly

Leisure New Tour Weekly Report weekly statistics on WeChat mini-games, QQ mini-games, Douyin mini-games, hard-core mini-games, and popular new games on the App Store and Google Play, and make tables according to categories to publish information such as game rankings , I hope to help colleagues in the industry.

This week’s statistics are based on the rankings of major platforms from August 15th to August 21st, and a total of three ranking tables for casual games, ultra-casual games and heavy H5 games are produced. In terms of the casual game list, in WeChat mini-games, “Random Clash Potato Heroes” returned to the top 5 of the list; in QQ mini-games, the puzzle game “Little Collector” entered the top of the list for the first time; Douyin mini-games Among them, the top ranking of the hot list has stabilized, and “New Edition of National Burning Brain” is firmly at the top.

In terms of ultra-casual games, Haibi Games has made outstanding achievements at home and abroad. In the App Store free game list, the shooting game “Bullet Shell” ranks TOP2 on the list; in the Google Play free game list, also from Haibi Games’ “Bullet”. Survivor.io topped the list.

In terms of heavy games, in the QQ mini game list, Forgame’s “Hu Lai Three Kingdoms” has risen in the rankings and directly won the top position in the QQ heavy mini game list; in the hardcore mini games, the war strategy game “Pocket Raiders” has been on the list for several consecutive weeks. The top hardcore game list is the top of the popular list.

Leisure mini-games: The collection of mini-games has exploded on multiple platforms, and “The King of Salted Fish” is on the top again

In terms of casual games this week, in the comprehensive list of WeChat mini-games, chess and card games and simulation management games have taken up most of the top seats on the list. “Weile Sichuan Mahjong” and Tencent’s “Happy Landlord” ranked second and third on the list respectively. At the same time, two simulation business games also appeared at the top of the list this week, namely “Call Me Big Shopkeeper” and “Udon’s Inn”, which are currently ranked 5th and 6th on the list.

Among QQ mini-games, the idle game “King of Salted Fish” produced by Hao Teng Tianyou once again topped the list, followed by Tencent’s classic chess and card mini-game “Happy Landlord” and Cheetah Network’s audio game “Piano Tiles 2” After that, they took the 2nd and 3rd place on the list respectively. At the same time, the puzzle game “Little Storage Master” released by Chuangyi Workshop Digital Technology entered the forefront of the QQ mini game hot list for the first time this week, and it is currently ranked 6th on the list.

It is worth noting that there are currently a number of storage mini-games that are popular on the mini-game platform. Products such as “Storage Master” and “Storage Story” have all achieved good results on the Douyin platform. However, the phenomenon of homogeneity of gameplay in such games is more prominent. How to dig out more innovative gameplay in this theme may be the direction that developers need to consider in the next step.

In the Douyin mini-game platform, the ranking of the hot list has remained stable for many weeks. The “Tetris King” ranked second and third on the list respectively. In addition, Zero One Interactive’s “Gluttonous Apple Snake” is still ranked fifth on the Douyin hot play list.

Ultra-casual games: "Eggshell" wins both at home and abroad, and two games from Popcore Games are on the list In terms of ultra-casual, HABBY GAMES is the most prominent this week, and its product "Survivor.io" has achieved outstanding results in both domestic and foreign markets. In the list of free games in the App Store, the classic parkour game "Subway Parkour" topped the list again, the shooting game "Bombshell" and "Organic Market", a shooting game under Haibi Games, and "Organic Market" with online earning + simulated business gameplay respectively 2 and 3 on the list. In the list of free games on Google Play, "Survivor.io" of Haibi Games directly topped the list. The synthetic confrontation game "Stick Hero: Mighty Tower Wars" and the action game "Stumble Guys" of Kitka Games are located in 2nd and 3rd on the list. In addition, publisher Popcore Games once again made it to the top of the Google Play list this week with two older games, Pull the Pin, currently at No. Parking Jam 3D. Among them, "Survivor.io" is a "Vampire Survivor-like" product. Its core gameplay combines lawn mowing + Roguelike. The design of automatic combat liberates players' hands and maximizes the benefits of players. Brings a casual gaming experience. 《Survivor.io》 Heavy H5 games: "Hu Lai Three Kingdoms" topped the list, and "Pocket Different World" was famous on the double list See also [Game News]Hunting in the Line of Fire: Frontline Action Free Hundreds Squad Battle-ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games In terms of heavy games, in the QQ mini-game bestseller list, Forgame Interactive's card game "Hu Lai Three Kingdoms" has risen in the rankings, and directly won the top spot, Sanqi Network's "Douluo Dalu" and Longgu Network's Dress Up. The successful game "Love the Country, Love the Beauty" followed closely, ranking second and third on the list respectively. At the same time, Qisu Network's "Pocket Alien World" has also risen in the rankings this week, and it is currently ranked 9th on the list. In the hardcore minigame list, the war strategy game "Pocket Adventurer" continued to dominate the top hardcore minigame popular list, and Qisu Network's "Pocket Different World" and Jushi Network's "Kyushu Legend of Swordsmanship" also remained firmly seated respectively. 2nd and 3rd on the list of hardcore heavy mini-games. At the same time, the Xianxia game "Mortal God Will Turn", which has been played for a long time on the Internet, also successfully entered the forefront of the hardcore minigame list this week, and it is currently ranked 12th on the hardcore minigame hot list.

