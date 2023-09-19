Storani spoke about the trial for the death of his son: “The attitude of the accused fills me with anger”

He Thursday March 31, 2016 around midnight a boat driven by Pablo Torres Lacal moved almost flying through the waters of the Lujan Riverin it Tiger Delta. Visibility was zero and the speed of the Fishing 551baptized Shark IIthe maximum possible, but that mattered little to the pilot who was driving in a zigzag pattern.

Manuel was 14 years old. He was traveling with his mother and four other people on the boat. Food IIa Bermuda Caribbean azul, when they were attacked by Torres Lacal. The boat broke in half and the son of the former Minister of the Interior, Federico Storani, died instantly, although his body was only found three days later on the shore of the Luján River, in the district of San Isidro. He also lost his mother and ex-partner of the radical leader, María de los Ángeles Bruzzone (45), and Francisco Gotti, one of the passengers.

More than seven years after the case, next Monday, October 2 at 9 in the morning Torres Lacalthe renowned interior decorator who caused the tragedy, He will begin to be tried for the crime of “triple homicide with possible intent.”

The Bermuda Caribbean in which Manuel Storani, his mother and four other passengers were traveling.

The debate audiences, which will be led by the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) No. 1 of San Isidrowill be held in the largest room, where other media trials such as the Robbery of the Century and the case García Belsunce.

In principle, the process is expected to last at least two weeks. Among other witnesses, They will declare the survivor of the boat in which Manuel Storani was traveling and the employee of a service station who warned the driver of the danger of driving at that time.

Federico Storani’s moving letter to his son

Despite the seriousness of the crime with which he is accused, The only person accused in the case will go to trial free. Throughout the entire process he was never detained. “He didn’t spend an hour in prison,” Federico Storani account to Perfil.com.

The former minister, who will probably declare in the first week of the debate, He acknowledges that the defendant’s attitude over all these years “fills him with anger.” “On the one hand, she tries to show a face of supposed repentance, pretty, etc. But on the other hand, all her actions were to obstruct the path of Justice. That is, she paid expensive lawyers only with the objective of delaying, because it was a resource after appeal, after appeal, which is what took so long,” Storani understands.

María De Los Ángeles Bruzzone and Manuel Storani. They died in a crash in the Luján River on March 31, 2016.

“He never contacted us,” admits. “Zero. Through the lawyer, what was explored at some point was another issue: improving his situation. That is, make a financial offer to, in any case, modify the qualification. But I never accepted any type of possibility in this matter, not even in the civil case, if the consideration was the possibility of changing the cover, clearly,” he tells this portal.

Storani, The judicial process was so long “because of the obstructionist attitude” of the accused. “Perhaps the investigation took a long time, but in the end the prosecutor acted well, took all the precautions, did the reconstruction. I cannot give a negative rating in that aspect. It was also delayed by the almost meaningless presentations of appeal after appeal Complaint appeal, for example, before the Court of the Province. Then he filed a complaint appeal before the Court of the Nation. And given the danger of the possibility that nullity could be raised and so on, we had to let that happen until that they were rejected, and that was delaying the process,” explains the former national deputy.

Today, seven years after a tragedy that marked him forever, Storani hopes that Justice will be done and that the accused ends up convicted for reckless and irresponsible actions that destroyed several families.

Gi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

