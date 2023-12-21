Home » Storm alert in the departments of Río Negro this Thursday: the affected places
Entertainment

Storm alert in the departments of Río Negro this Thursday: the affected places

by admin
Storm alert in the departments of Río Negro this Thursday: the affected places

The National Meteorological Service turned on a yellow alert over the departments of Río Negro which will be affected by isolated rains and storms, some locally strong. Civil Protection of Río Negro also issued the warning and they hope accumulated precipitation values ​​between 10 and 25 mm.

The alert is in effect for this Thursday in the departments of Avellaneda, Pichi Mahuida, General Conesa, Adolfo Alsina, San Antonio Oeste, Valcheta and General Roca.

They will be affected by isolated rain and storms, some locally strong. They may be accompanied by intense gusts, significant electrical activity, occasional hail and abundant water. in short periods.

It was also reported that accumulated precipitation values ​​between 10 and 25 mm are expected, although they may be exceeded occasionally.

According to the National Weather Service, Yellow alerts imply possible meteorological phenomena with the potential for damage and risk. momentary interruption of daily activities.


See also  Billie Erich presents the theme song of "007" Hans Zimmer performs the magic of the soundtrack_movie

You may also like

Farruko: Reinventing Himself Through Music, Entrepreneurship, and Spirituality

The Three Brigades: Non-Fiction Literature Ignites Film Market...

Milei signed a DNU with more than 300...

Cameron Diaz Advocates for Sleeping in Separate Beds...

Dangbei OS Desktop V2.3.0: A New Version for...

Surprise in the Legislature: Llaryora introduced a discount...

Céline Dion’s Sister Shares Shocking Details About Singer’s...

LVMH acquires a Vicenza-based company specializing in metal...

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy Art Amusement Park Reopens...

Piqueteros marches in Neuquén, Cipolletti and Roca live:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy