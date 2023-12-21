Storm alert in the departments of Río Negro this Thursday: the affected places

The National Meteorological Service turned on a yellow alert over the departments of Río Negro which will be affected by isolated rains and storms, some locally strong. Civil Protection of Río Negro also issued the warning and they hope accumulated precipitation values ​​between 10 and 25 mm.

The alert is in effect for this Thursday in the departments of Avellaneda, Pichi Mahuida, General Conesa, Adolfo Alsina, San Antonio Oeste, Valcheta and General Roca.

They will be affected by isolated rain and storms, some locally strong. They may be accompanied by intense gusts, significant electrical activity, occasional hail and abundant water. in short periods.

It was also reported that accumulated precipitation values ​​between 10 and 25 mm are expected, although they may be exceeded occasionally.

According to the National Weather Service, Yellow alerts imply possible meteorological phenomena with the potential for damage and risk. momentary interruption of daily activities.





