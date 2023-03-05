The sometimes strict isolation of the last few years has been stirring FLOCK to think about. One dealt with issues that are larger than one’s own existence: death and ecological decline. In doing so, the Italian hardcore chaotics came across the indigenous Yanomami tribe, who consume parts of deceased relatives during mourning in order to set their souls free. From the examination of this approach emerged „Endocannibalismo“the first work for the new label Prosthetic Records.

The opening “Valichi, Oltre” is one of two tracks to surpass the three-minute mark. When STORMO exceptionally take some time for their music, astonishingly differentiated ideas emerge, which, despite their leisurely pace, know how to overwhelm. For once, the tempo is slowed down, angry vocals meet complex drum patterns – and then the following “PV77” drives over it like a dervish and dissects everything in the best Converge manner. Of course, this may not be new, but it still works excellently in this crackling unpredictability.

You never really know where the Italians are headed, and that’s what makes their fourth studio album so exciting. The title track “Endocannibalismo” picks up more and more noise-mania, tearing itself apart with growing enthusiasm and celebrating the unfiltered chaos with growing enthusiasm. The concluding “Sopravvivenza E Forme” also has its appeal, especially in the frontal first half. STORMO bring punk parts into the limelight before the track sinks more and more into the tough swamp. All structures are torn down, pressed through noise and effect devices, until the bitter fade-out follows – another feat.

Less than half an hour later, the proverbial spook is over and the overpowering is over. More than ever, STORMO overwhelms all senses with growing enthusiasm, whereby the significantly more intensive noise influence makes the already crazy mix even more broken. Yes, you also have to get used to “Endocannibalismo” when the Italians refine their now well-known sound, expand it with other sound spectra at the new end of the fucked-up madness. This wrecking ball also puts you in a good mood and establishes the quartet as an absolute post-hardcore force.

