“Strange World”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on October 19th, according to foreign media reports, Disney’s new animation film “The Strange World” released a new trailer, opening a grand and beautiful new fantasy world, let’s take an adventure.

Voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, Yabuqi Young-White, etc., Don Hall (“Super Marines”, “The Legend of the Dragon”), Nguyen Kee (“The Legend of the Dragon”) ) co-directed and the latter wrote.

Set in a mysterious, perilous land, it tells the story of fantastical creatures and the legendary Clade family—a division within the adventurous Clades that threatens to threaten one of their important missions. Released in North America on November 23.

Hall revealed that the film is an homage to the “vulgar magazines/pulp magazines” of the first half of the 20th century, where the popular novel of “a group of adventurers discovering a hidden world or an ancient creature” was his childhood love.

