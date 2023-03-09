China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On March 9, according to Korean media reports, the boy group Stray Kids will return in April and has completed the MV shooting.

Stray kids

According to the interview results of the Korean media on the 9th, the boy group Stray Kids has confirmed to return next month and is stepping up preparations for a new album. Recently, Stray Kids also completed the shooting of the new song MV.

It is reported that this is Stray Kids’ comeback after 6 months since the release of the mini album “MAXIDENT” in October last year. At that time, one month after the release of Stray Kids, the cumulative sales of the Circle chart exceeded 3 million copies, setting a record of “three million sales”.

In response to news of the comeback, an official from JYP, the agency of Stray Kids, said: “The MV for Stray Kids’ new work has been filmed, but the comeback date has not yet been determined.”