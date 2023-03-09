Home Entertainment Stray Kids is confirmed to come back in April and MV filming has been completed- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

Stray Kids is confirmed to come back in April and MV filming has been completed- China Entertainment Network

by admin
Stray Kids is confirmed to come back in April and MV filming has been completed- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On March 9, according to Korean media reports, the boy group Stray Kids will return in April and has completed the MV shooting.

Stray kids

According to the interview results of the Korean media on the 9th, the boy group Stray Kids has confirmed to return next month and is stepping up preparations for a new album. Recently, Stray Kids also completed the shooting of the new song MV.

It is reported that this is Stray Kids’ comeback after 6 months since the release of the mini album “MAXIDENT” in October last year. At that time, one month after the release of Stray Kids, the cumulative sales of the Circle chart exceeded 3 million copies, setting a record of “three million sales”.

In response to news of the comeback, an official from JYP, the agency of Stray Kids, said: “The MV for Stray Kids’ new work has been filmed, but the comeback date has not yet been determined.”

See also  Juventus injured: Arthur returns to training after surgery. The times of return

You may also like

Larreta promised to “eliminate withholdings” if he is...

Flared Mopping Pants Street Explosion Password | Jeans...

Córdoba: they reinforce the borders with Santa Fe...

The strange case of the four missing Americans...

The 7th Tianqiao·Chinese Spring Art Festival will open...

It will help you calculate the amount of...

The two superstars teamed up with Zhou Xingchi...

Avian flu alert: more than 200,000 chickens died...

Stern Pinball

Argentine doctors charge three to four times less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy