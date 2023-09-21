Stray Kids Members Involved in Car Accident, Milan Fashion Week Plans Cancelled

StrayKids Members Lee Min-ho, Hwang Hyun-jin, and Kim Seung-min Involved in Car Accident, Milan Fashion Week Plans Disrupted

On September 21, it was reported by Korean media that three members of the popular boy group StrayKids, namely Lee Min-ho, Hwang Hyun-jin, and Kim Seung-min, were involved in a small car accident. As a result, their planned attendance at Milan Fashion Week had to be cancelled.

JYP Entertainment, the agency representing Stray Kids, released a statement on the morning of the 21st regarding the incident. They stated, “The vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a collision while they were returning home after their trip on the 20th.”

The agency further disclosed that the three members immediately went to the hospital for a thorough examination following the accident. “While none of the members and staff traveling with them sustained serious injuries, they did experience minor muscle pain and abrasions. As a precautionary measure, the medical staff recommended conservative treatment for them,” the statement said.

Due to the unfortunate turn of events, Milan Fashion Week plans for Lee Know and Hyunjin had to be cancelled. Additionally, Seungmin’s birthday commemorative live broadcast, which was scheduled to take place, will no longer be held.

The agency did not provide any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the car accident. Fans and supporters of Stray Kids have expressed their concerns and well wishes for the members via social media platforms.

Stray Kids is a popular South Korean boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017. Despite the setback caused by the accident, fans are hopeful for the swift recovery of Lee Min-ho, Hwang Hyun-jin, and Kim Seung-min, and are eagerly awaiting their return to the stage.