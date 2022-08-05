China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On August 5th, according to Korean media reports, the concert of the popular boy group Stray Kids is currently underway, and their concert tickets are all sold out. Additional performances in the gymnastics arena.

On the 5th, JYP Entertainment suddenly announced on the official SNS channel that the Seoul additional performance of “Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “MANIAC”” has attracted intense attention from fans. Accordingly, Stray Kids will hold additional concerts in Seoul for their second world tour on September 17th and 18th at KSPO DOME in Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul.

It is reported that the newly added second World Tour Seoul performance is called “Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “MANIAC” Seoul Special (UNVEIL 11)”. Previously, Stray Kids launched the program “UNVEIL : TRACK”, and the first overseas showcase tour titled “UNVEIL TOUR ‘I am…'”, etc., so the hidden information in the world tour name “UNVEIL 11” also made people curiosity has grown.