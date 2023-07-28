Stray Kids to Release First Japanese EP Featuring New Collaborations and Double Title Songs

Stray Kids Set to Release First Japanese EP on September 6

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn – On July 28, it was announced by Korean media that the popular KPOP boy group Stray Kids will be releasing their first Japanese EP on September 6.

On July 27th, JYP Entertainment, the agency company, revealed the exciting news of the collaboration between the upcoming Japanese EP titled “Social Path (feat. LISA)/Super Bowl-Japan ever.-” and local artists. The track list and the new song group image were also unveiled through the official Japanese SNS channel for the first time.

The first Japanese EP album will feature the highly anticipated double title tracks, “Social Path (feat. LISA)” and “Super Bowl-Japan ever.-“. The original song, “Social Path (feat. LISA)”, is known for its rock sound and powerful vocals. The song symbolizes “opening up the road” and tells the story of the Stray Kids’ continuous record-breaking achievements.

Furthermore, the album will also include the Japanese version of “Super Bowl”, which was originally released in their 3rd regular album “★★★★★(5-STAR)” (Five Star) in June this year. The lyrics of “Super Bowl-Japan ever.-” are full of enthusiasm and vitality, with a particularly prominent chorus section. Both title songs were composed and written by 3RACHA members Fang Can, Zhang Bin, and HAN.

Fans of Stray Kids are eagerly anticipating the release of their first Japanese EP, as it promises to showcase their unique musical style and captivating performances. With the success they have achieved so far, it is expected that the EP will make a significant impact on the Japanese music scene as well.

Stray Kids has been gaining popularity globally with their electrifying performances and relatable music. Their unique blend of Hip-hop, EDM, and Pop genres combined with their synchronized choreography has earned them a loyal fanbase not only in Korea but also internationally.

As the release date draws near, fans can look forward to more updates and teasers from Stray Kids, building up the anticipation for their highly anticipated Japanese EP.

