On December 30, according to Korean media reports, the boy group Stray Kids recently won the spotify top album debut, setting a career record.

The digital album “SKZ-REPLAY” released by Stray Kids on December 21 won the “top album debut USA” in the latest chart (12.23~12.25) of Spotify, the world‘s largest music streaming platform released on the 28th (all local time below) And “top album debut global” first place. So far, Stray Kids has climbed to the top of the list for the first time, and also set a new career high at the end of the year.

The new album “SKZ-REPLAY” contains 8 solo new songs including the title song “FAM (Korean Ver.) (Fam) (Korean version)” written and composed by the group 3RACHA, and all members participated in the song production. SKZ-RECORD” (SKZ RECORD) and “SKZ-PLAYER” (SKZ PLAYER) officially released the sound source. Among the songs included are “Deep end”, “Come on down”, “DOODLE”, “Doodle”, “ice.cream”, “Love Untold”, “Tonight I Light the Light” and “Deep” with a total of 7 songs on the US Billboard December 31 edition “Hot Trending Songs Powered By Twitter” topped the charts.