After the Miami creative brand Stray Rats and New Balance released the 991 joint shoes last year, Julian Consuegra, the founder of the brand, took the lead in debuting the latest cooperation shoes based on the New Balance MT580 on Instagram.

The upcoming iteration is designed as a love letter to 2007, the year the 580 model officially entered the U.S. market, with the “M” for MT for male and the “T” for “Trail”.」，It means that this shoe is actually a kind of trail running shoe; as you can see from the picture, this time it will not only inject bright color matching, but will also debut in the form of “TRUE FORM” OG, equipped with exclusive ROLLBAR stabilization technology on the sole, leading shoe fans We return to the glory days of the shoe.

According to Julian Consuegra’s post, the Stray Rats x New Balance MT580 joint style is expected to be officially released in October this year, and interested readers should pay attention to the follow-up news.