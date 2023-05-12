Streaming and TV on pause: “Stranger Things”, “Andor”, “Cobra Kai” and many more are delayed

The realization of the new seasons of popular series such as Stranger Things, Andor y Cobra Kaicycles like Saturday Night Live and various late-night shows on the American television schedule are among the main productions that are on hiatus as a result of the strike that the Hollywood Writers Guild has been carrying out since May 2.

With demonstrations and protests throughout Los Angeles and New York, the strike of those behind the scripts of the hundreds of projects circulating in the industry in the northern country has the industry in suspense, which was not witness to a measure of force of this caliber since 2007.

On that occasion, union members rallied for 100 days to demand improvements in their working conditions, with an impact that led to a range of programs such as Breaking Bad, Lost, The Office, Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy and the CSI franchise to modify, shrink, rewrite, or terminate their shipments early.

Now, the panorama promises similar consequences in a more complex framework, traversed by the imposed terms of the streaming platforms, which are also in the process of shrinking and transforming, and by a scenario that has not yet fully overcome the effects of the pandemic. of Covid-19 had both on filming and in attendance at movie theaters.

According to the coverage that the specialized media are carrying out these days about the strike, now it is also the TV series and programs that first put the brakes on the situation, a list that includes popular and acclaimed titles that, whether on stage pre-production or already with the active sets, they will have to wait to start up again.

Some of them are Stranger Things, in preparation for its fifth and final season; the strip of the universe of Star Wars Andor, already filming its second installment in London; the sixth part of Cobra Kai and the second of the psychological drama Yellowjackets.

Also in the field of platforms, work on the multi-award-winning comedy was suspended Hacks, for its third installment; the lively Big Mouthwith its eighth and final season; Daredevil: Born Again, future release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and fantasy humor Good Omenswhich stopped with the support of its creator, the renowned English screenwriter and writer Neil Gaiman.

On cable, the also award-winning ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary will not advance with the scripts for its third season until an agreement is reached with the AMPTP (Alliance of Film and Television Producers, in Spanish), as well as the spin-offs of The Walking Dead that AMC already has both on the air and in plans for the future of its grid.

The union strike also reached other traditional television cycles, such as Saturday Night Live and the quiz show Jeopardy!whose producers seek to continue complying with their broadcasts despite the temporary departure of their host, Mayim Bialik -known for The Big Bang Theory-, who a few days ago declared himself publicly in support of the strikers.

The list is completed by the famous late-nights of figures such as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, among others, who were at the forefront when it came to suspending their classic nightly broadcasts, dependent as few on the daily work of their scriptwriters.

Those responsible for other projects, meanwhile, are still determined to move forward: this is the case of two tanks like House of the Dragon, from HBO and HBO Max; and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, from Amazon Prime Video; that although they have members who adhered to the measure and had already finished their scripts, they will begin filming without their usual participation.

For its part, in the world of cinema the only film that for now confirmed that it is suspended is Bladereboot starring double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the vampire superhero, which will be part of the Marvel universe with no scheduled release date yet.

And although there are no confirmations, the press is already speculating about the future of titles that are in different stages of production, such as the sequels to Sonic, Bad Boys, The Karate Kid, I’m legend, The Batman, Deadpool y Venom; the next installments of Marvel; Superman: Legacy, from DC; and the recently announced films that will add to the Star Wars saga, among others.

The more than 11,000 members of the Writers Union decided to go on strike in search of renegotiating their basic salaries and their retirement contributions and for their health plans, regularizing the residual income that arises from streaming and denouncing the abuse of the so-called “mini-rooms”. ”, made up of groups of creatives dedicated to writing scripts without a necessary link to a production.

The measure has the support of other organizations such as the Writers Guild of the United Kingdom, the Unions of Actors and Directors of the United States, the Federation of Musicians of the United States and the International Alliance of North American Theater Employees, which announced their position in protests and statements in recent days.