Streaming Platforms Embrace Interactive Technology for Content Innovation

Second-Hand Rose Band Ignites the Stage in “Summer of the Band 3” with Interactive Technology

The highly anticipated “Summer of the Band 3” (Le Xia 3) kicked off with a bang as Second-Hand Rose Band took the stage. The venue was filled with excitement as the red lights covered the stage and the high-pitched suona pierced through the air. Lead singer Liang Long roared into the microphone, igniting the audience with their infectious performance of “Trick”.

Not only were the contestants in the audience clapping and cheering, but the entire audience was also immersed in the performance, waving their Northeastern-style red and green flower fans. The barrage of comments rolling across the screen further showcased the enthusiasm of the audience. From self-deprecating remarks to praises for Liang Long, the interaction between viewers and the content was evident.

Streaming media platforms have been incorporating interactive technology to enhance the viewer experience. “Summer of the Band” has been at the forefront of this trend. In 2019, the show introduced floating window prompts, making it the first variety show in China to implement interactive video standards. With the return of “Le Xia 3” in 2023, the show takes interactivity to the next level.

Viewers can now participate in a real-time “chorus” with the band by clicking on the “K Song” logo during their performance. In the karaoke mode, the lyrics and subtitles of the song being performed by the band are displayed on the playback interface, allowing users to sing along. Users can switch between the original singer and accompaniment online and even invite friends to join and watch the program through the “Sing Together” feature.

This integration of interactive technology not only enhances the viewer’s experience but also allows them to become an integral part of the content. The popularity of barrage comments is a testament to the increasing importance of user participation and interaction. Streaming media platforms have recognized this trend and are continuously exploring new ways to innovate content creation and consumption.

Interactive videos gained momentum in 2019 when Netflix released the interactive series “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”. Domestic platforms such as iQiyi, Tencent Video, and Youku Video quickly followed suit and launched their own interactive video features. Barrage comments became a staple on these platforms, allowing viewers to interact with content through comments. It created a two-way viewing experience that traditional media couldn’t match.

While the progress of interactive video content hasn’t been without its challenges, it has opened up new possibilities for streaming media platforms. They have realized that interaction itself is one of the strengths that sets them apart from traditional media. By allowing viewers to influence the direction of the content and engage deeply through their choices, the audience becomes more than just passive viewers; they become co-creators of the content.

Streaming media platforms, like iQiyi, have taken the lead in incorporating interactive elements into their content. From interactive films and variety shows to interactive trailers and advertisements, they have made exciting attempts to break the narrative framework of traditional content. By studying user needs and designing interactive features based on those needs, they have successfully integrated interaction into their content genes.

Games have long mastered the art of interaction, evident in the success of titles like “Detroit: Become Human”. Streaming media platforms can learn from game manufacturers to design better interactive methods and improve the user experience. iQiyi, for example, conducted extensive interviews with the audience of “Le Xia 3” to understand their desires and preferences. This allowed them to develop targeted and effective interactive features, such as the new karaoke mode.

The road to interaction is an ongoing journey for streaming media platforms. They are constantly exploring ways to incorporate interactive technology and create a more immersive and engaging viewer experience. As viewers continue to seek out interactive content, platforms like iQiyi are at the forefront of this trend, pushing the boundaries of content creation and consumption.

