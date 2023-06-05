Home » “Street Girl Warrior 2” is confirmed to premiere on August 22. The sisters’ dance battle is about to start-China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

by admin
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn June 5, according to Korean media reports, the popular variety show “Street Girl Warrior 2” is confirmed to premiere on August 22, and the sisters’ dance battle is about to begin.

According to Mnet on the 5th, “Street Girl Warrior 2” is confirmed to premiere on August 22. In the new episode of the program, in order to compete for the best dance Crew, the 8 Crews started a dance duel with self-esteem and became a hot topic. The program returned after 2 years and started the dance battle of the sisters.

“Street Female Warrior” is a street dance competition reality show launched by M-net TV station in South Korea. It will premiere on M-net TV station in South Korea on August 24, 2021. The eight women’s dance teams representing Korea will fight to become the No. 1 Global K-Dancer. The dancers will show Girls Hip-hop, Waacking, Rocking, Clumping, Breaking and other types of hip-hop. Compared with the first season, the second season of the program will meet the audience with a stronger scale and more intense dance struggles, and the signature tasks like the program’s symbol will also return more powerfully.

