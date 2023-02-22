Home Entertainment Street Style: 2023 Autumn/Winter London Fashion Week Street Shooting Special | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Street Style: 2023 Autumn/Winter London Fashion Week Street Shooting Special | Hypebeast

by admin
Street Style: 2023 Autumn/Winter London Fashion Week Street Shooting Special | Hypebeast

London Fashion Week marks the start of the Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion month. Fashion editors, stylists, celebrities and more Fashion Week attendees descend on the UK’s fashion capital for some of the season’s most exciting events, including Daniel Lee’s Burberry debut and Moncler’s creative runway.

With the warm spring season approaching, light layering is the common denominator for most looks, with denim jackets, air force jackets and leather jackets a staple for London’s street style. As a substitute for coats, windbreakers also have a higher frequency of appearance, especially in the capital of the United Kingdom. Cardigans and thick sweaters were enough to keep attendees stylish and warm at London Fashion Week.

In terms of color matching, in addition to bright and dynamic tones, some Londoners choose to use only monochromatic colors throughout, injecting vitality into relatively monotonous colors through unconventional textures and silhouettes. The loose silhouette continues to be maintained this season. Upward trend. While most of the time London fashion is tied to the Savile Row aesthetic, London Fashion Week has shifted to a more casual and everyday look, showcasing vintage pieces reimagined with a modern twist.

Interested readers may wish to swipe up to watch more street photography details.

See also  Burberry x Pop Trading Company Collaboration Collection Officially Released

You may also like

Laura Biagiotti celebrates 25 years of shows at...

Not in Hangzhou but in Quzhou? Jay Chou’s...

“The properties of metals”, an Italian film inspired...

STUART WEITZMAN joins hands with New York fashion...

ANINE BING’s new spring series interprets the aesthetic...

The Archivist Store in Paris shares a large...

The movie “Night Walk in Black Clothes” is...

Scalp numb!In the middle of the night, the...

ZÉ by SANKUANZ officially released the new “Volume...

XGP new games: “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, “Soul...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy