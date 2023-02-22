London Fashion Week marks the start of the Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion month. Fashion editors, stylists, celebrities and more Fashion Week attendees descend on the UK’s fashion capital for some of the season’s most exciting events, including Daniel Lee’s Burberry debut and Moncler’s creative runway.

With the warm spring season approaching, light layering is the common denominator for most looks, with denim jackets, air force jackets and leather jackets a staple for London’s street style. As a substitute for coats, windbreakers also have a higher frequency of appearance, especially in the capital of the United Kingdom. Cardigans and thick sweaters were enough to keep attendees stylish and warm at London Fashion Week.

In terms of color matching, in addition to bright and dynamic tones, some Londoners choose to use only monochromatic colors throughout, injecting vitality into relatively monotonous colors through unconventional textures and silhouettes. The loose silhouette continues to be maintained this season. Upward trend. While most of the time London fashion is tied to the Savile Row aesthetic, London Fashion Week has shifted to a more casual and everyday look, showcasing vintage pieces reimagined with a modern twist.

