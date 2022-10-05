Paris Fashion Week wraps up a busy Spring/Summer 2023 fashion month, with major brands from Saint Laurent, LOEWE, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga releasing their collections this week. As Fashion Week wraps up, Hypebeast presents an exclusive street shot outside the runway.

When it comes to unpredictable weather, layering is more important than ever. Some people use all black to reflect different Parisian looks, through long leather jackets with black T-Shirt and destruction jeans. Fashionistas can easily create visual layers through the properties of different fabrics, despite only one-tone pieces. As the seasons change, fluffy down coats, wide retro leather jackets, and slouchy suits bring a different vibe to the streets.

In addition, for the busy Paris Fashion Week, you can see celebrities such as NIGO, Emma Chamberlain, Matthew M Williams and Rick Owens appearing on the streets, and interested readers may wish to swipe to watch.