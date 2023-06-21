Home » Street Style: 2024 Spring/Summer Milan Fashion Week Street Shooting Special | Hypebeast
Street Style: 2024 Spring/Summer Milan Fashion Week Street Shooting Special

Street Style: 2024 Spring/Summer Milan Fashion Week Street Shooting Special

The 2024 Spring/Summer Milan Fashion Week officially came to an end last week, and the participants greeted the hot season with refreshing dresses. While refined Italian tailoring has previously dominated the fashion capital, this year, trendsetters seem to be turning to more casual styles.

Several fashion houses, including Prada, Zegna and JW Anderson, brought typical staples during fashion week. The passers-by outside the show may be driven by the hot weather. The buttons of the shirts are almost all unbuttoned. Mesh shirts and crochet vests are common top options.

Those who stick to suits have also found ways to incorporate them into informal looks, with exaggerated silhouettes of blazers and trousers continuing their upward trend, while trendsetters can also be seen breaking the routine with pleated skirts and shorts Suit matching.

Button-ups and skinny shirts in vibrant colorways and abstract patterns have proven to be a staple of Milanese street style. In menswear, fluidity runs through and comfort is the focus.

