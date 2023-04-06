Home Entertainment Streetwear brand WaveyBaby files another infringement lawsuit against MSCHF wave shoes | Hypebeast
The creative team MSCHF will join hands with rapper Tyga to launch a shoe called “Wavy Baby” in 2022. The exaggerated wavy outsole sparked a high degree of discussion as soon as it appeared on the stage, sweeping social media overwhelmingly. However, it resembles the classic black and white Old Skool of Vans. The design also made it into controversy and was sued by the brand.

As the legal proceedings between MSCHF and Vans came to an end, after nearly a year, “Wavy Baby” was recently brought up by the streetwear brand WaveyBaby, accusing it of alleged trademark infringement.

According to the complaint, WaveyBaby claims that it started in 2020 and has built considerable goodwill and consumer recognition under the WaveyBaby name through collaborations with various internationally renowned hip-hop and pop music artists. In this context, WaveyBaby stated that they sent a cease and desist letter to each other on April 12, 2022 (before MSCHF launched the shoes) but MSCHF refused to settle and continued to move forward despite objections.

In addition to the marketing harm caused by confusing trademarks and names, WaveyBaby also emphasized that it was affected by the negative publicity of MSCHF products, and was even misunderstood to be related to the ongoing lawsuit between Vans and the defendant; as part of the case, WaveyBaby represented attorney Ezra Salami Added that they are prepared to demonstrate financial loss from their propaganda and will point to MSCHF’s use of the “®” symbol without USPTO permission, with allegations including federal trademark infringement, unfair competition, misrepresentation Marking, New York State Unfair Trade Practices, Common Law Torts, and Civil Conspiracy under New York Common Law.

As of now, MSCHF has not responded to this, readers may wish to pay more attention to follow-up news.

