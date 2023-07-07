Home » Strega Award: posthumous victory for Ada D’Adamo
Entertainment

Strega Award: posthumous victory for Ada D’Adamo

by admin
Strega Award: posthumous victory for Ada D’Adamo

Listen to the audio version of the article

The anger and love that bind two women, wrapped around each other, in an absolute and mutual dependence: Daria, the daughter, who communicates only through her irresistible smile, and Ada, the mother. It is the touching memoir “Come d’aria (Elliot) by Ada D’Adamo that wins the 77th edition of the Premio Strega with 185 votes.

Nymphaeum of Villa Giulia

The proclamation took place during the night at the Ninfeo di Villa Giulia in Rome by the president of the polling station, Mario Desiati, winner of the Strega 2022. 561 jurors out of 660 eligible voted, equal to about 85%. The award was presented by Giuseppe D’Avino, president of Strega Alberti Benevento, a company that has supported the organization of the literary recognition since the first edition, to Alfredo Favi, Loretta Santini and Elena Stancanelli, respectively husband, editor and friend of the deceased writer at the age of 55 last April 1, two days after learning that she had entered the dozen of the Strega

. “I think Ada is sending a message to everyone, to young people, to women, she is doing it her way. She has always used low tones, right now she is silent but what I know is that her words will go a long way ”, said her husband Alfredo Favi. In the 77-year history of the Prize, it is the third time of a posthumous victory: it had already happened with “The Leopard” by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa in 1959 and with “Passage in the shade” by Maria Teresa Di Doccia in 1995.

See also  Donnie Yen, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Hong Kong: Use action movies to tell Chinese stories well- Shangbao Indonesia

Second place went to Rosella Postorino with “I limit myself to loving you” (Feltrinelli), with 170 votes; Andrea Canobbio with “The night crossing”, with 75 votes; Maria Grazia Calandrone with “Where you didn’t take me”, with 72 votes; Romana Petri with “Stealing the night”, with 59 votes.

You may also like

Franco Rinaldi justified himself: “It is a performance,...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 161 – Making Gerard...

Mexican Actor Jorge Salinas Speaks Out Against Gossipy...

they suspended the act of July 9

“Wild animals”, unmissable film – Il Sole 24...

five cases reported in the first semester are...

Silvio Berlusconi’s inheritance: he left a fortune to...

Soccer Scandal: Actress Giselle Montes Opens Up About...

what will happen after the storm and the...

Shocking increase in the use of social networks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy