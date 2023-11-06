Strega Girls and Boys Prize 2023, here are the finalist books

Last May, the Turin Book Fair selected the titles competing for the 2023 Strega Boys and Girls Prize; today, among these, the finalist books of the eighth edition were chosen and announced at the Teatro Comunale Vittorio Emanuele in Benevento, in the three competition categories 6+, intended for readers aged 6 to 7 years, 8+, from 8 to 10 years, and 11+, from 11 to 13 years.

These are the works selected by the Scientific Committee, chaired by Giovanni Solimine and composed of Anna Baldi, Simonetta Bitasi, Lorenzo Cantatore, Eliana Conti, Maria Greco, Elena Pasoli, Nadia Terranova, Marcella Terrusi: for the 6+ category, the prize goes to Ugo and Poppy. So different, so friends! by Matthew Cordell, translated by Sara Ragusa (Terre di Mezzo), to The Holidays of Bris by Claire Lebourg, translated by Mario Sala Gallini (Babalibri) and to Jole by Silvia Vecchini, illustrated by Arianna Vairo (Topipittori); for the 8+ category, winners are Nicola Cinquetti, with L’estate balena (Bompiani), Inés Garland, with Lilo, illustrated by Maite Mutuberria and translated by Francesco Ferrucci (uovonero), Tiziana Roversi, with Fate la pace! San Francesco in Piazza Maggiore, illustrated by Angelica Stefanelli (Minerva Edizioni) and Anna Taraska, Story of point and error, illustrated by Daria Solak and translated by Raffaella Belletti (Mondadori); for the 11+ category, the prize was won by Rachelle Delaney, with The Stars According to Clara, translated by Alice Casarini (Terre di Mezzo), Dan Gemeinhart, with The Unpredictable Journey of Coyote Sunrise, translated by Aurelia Martelli (EDT-Giralangolo) and Eirlys Hunter, The Cartographers’ Race, illustrated by Kirstin Slade and translated by Francesca Novajra (La Nuova Frontiera Junior).

The announcement was made by Alessandro Barbaglia and Nadia Terranova, winners respectively of the 2020 and 2021 Strega Girls and Boys Prize, in the 8+ category. At the opening, Andrea D’Angelo, vice president of Strega Alberti Benevento, and Stefano Petrocchi, director of the Bellonci Foundation, wanted to remember Ernesto Ferrero, who passed away on October 31st, and his important contribution to the Strega Prize as a member of the Committee management.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of numerous schools from Campania, was attended by the mayor Clemente Mastella and the councilor for Culture-Libraries Antonella Tartaglia Polcini, as well as the library officer of the “Centre for books and reading”, Amalia Maria Amendola, and Lorena De Vita, Innovation manager of Bper Banca.

The awards for each category will be awarded on December 7th at 2pm in Rome, at the Auditorium of the La Nuvola Congress Center – Più libri Più libero, by a jury made up of 259 primary and lower secondary schools, in Italy and abroad , thus involving more than three thousand seven hundred students between 6 and 13 years of age. Should a translated work reach the podium, there will be a prize for the translator, offered by BolognaFiere. Bper Banca, the main partner of the award, will award two cash prizes to two schools, one belonging to the 6+ category jury and one to the 8+ jury, intended for the purchase of school equipment. For the 11+ category, a prize is awarded to a student on the jury for the best review of a finalist book in their competition category.

Furthermore, thanks to the renewed collaboration with IBS.it La Feltrinelli, technical sponsor of the Award, each juror will receive a voucher worth 5 euros for the purchase of the selected books, while the schools involved will receive a copy of the finalist books in support of the libraries of the institute.

