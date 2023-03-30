The Steering Committee of the Strega Prize, chaired by Melania Mazzucco, has chosen the 12 candidate books for the 2023 edition from among the 80 titles proposed by the jury of Amici della Domenica.

This is the selected dozen announced on March 30 in Rome: Silvia Ballestra, The Sibyl. Life of Joyce Lusso (Laterza), presented by Giuseppe Antonelli. Maria Grazia Calandrone, Where you didn’t take me (Einaudi), presented by Franco Buffoni. Andrea Canobbio, The night crossing (The ship of Theseus), presented by Elisabetta Rasy. Ada D’Adamo, Come d’aria (Elliot), presented by Elena Stancanelli. Gian Marco Griffi, Railways of Mexico (Laurana Editore), presented by Alessandro Barbero. Vincenzo Latronico, The perfections (Bompiani), presented by Simonetta Sciandivasci. Roman Petri, Steal the night (Mondadori), presented by Teresa Ciabatti. Rosella Postorino, I was just loving you (Feltrinelli), presented by Nicola Lagioia. Igiaba Scego, Cassandra in Mogadishu (Bompiani), presented by Jhumpa Lahiri. Andrew Tarabbia, The White Continent (Bollati Boringhieri), presented by Daria Bignardi. Maddalena Vaglio Tanet, Back from the woods (Marsilio), presented by Lia Levi. Carmen Green, A little unhappiness (Neri Pozza), presented by Leonardo Colombati.

«Also this year we have confirmation of the Strega Prize’s ability to grow and renew itself: – comments Giovanni Solimine, president of the Bellonci Foundation – many female authors, including some at their debut; some publishers are participating for the first time; together with the companies and institutions that have been supporting us for some time, new partners are added in this edition, the collaboration with the Capitoline Administration resumes. They are all signs of vitality, we trust above all in books and readers to reaffirm the role of the Witch as a mirror of Italian culture and society”.

The candidate books will be read and voted on by a jury composed of 660 eligible candidates. The votes of the Amici della Domenica are added to those expressed by scholars, translators and enthusiasts of language and literature selected by Italian cultural institutes abroad, strong readers chosen by independent bookstores distributed throughout Italy, collective votes expressed by schools, universities and groups of reading, including the circles set up by the Libraries of Rome. The books in the competition will also compete for the tenth edition of the Premio Strega Giovani and will be read and voted on by a jury made up of 1,000 male and female students from upper secondary schools in Italy and abroad. The 12 candidate and finalist authors will meet the public in 21 stages in Italy, one of which as always abroad at an Italian cultural institute.

The announcement of the finalist authors will take place on Wednesday 7 June at the Roman Theater of Benevento, in the presence of the twelve candidates and the public, while the election of the winner will take place on Thursday 6 July at the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia. As in past editions, this year too the award ceremony will be broadcast live on Rai3 at 11.00pm