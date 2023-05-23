Strengthen Work: how is the new simplified procedure to retire

The Ministry of Social Development of the Nation and the National Administration of Social Security (Anses) established a new mechanism for those who meet the requirements to access the right to Social Security and be able to retire

The Minister of Social Development of the Nation, Victoria Toulouse Peace, announced this Tuesday the 23rd the start-up of the simplified procedure so that the holders of Potenciar Trabajo who are of the required age can access their retirement.

As explained by the ministry coordinated by Tolosa Paz, will benefit about 10,000 people throughout the country who will be able to start their file at any Comprehensive Care Unit (UDAI), with the guarantee that they will not see the payment of Potenciar Trabajo interrupted until they begin to receive retirement assets.

In addition, those who owe periods of contributions can join the Pension Debt Payment Plan.

“We are working to expand rights and the right to retirement is one of the most important that we want to bring closer to your life,” said Minister Victoria Tolosa Paz in a video broadcast on their social networks.

How is the procedure that holders of Potenciar Trabajo must carry out to retire?

In a recent video, Tolosa Paz explained that “as of today, all women over 60 years of age and men over 65 who are holders of the Potenciar Trabajo, can go to an ANSES office to request your turn”.

Tolosa Paz also explained that:

All those who meet this requirement will receive a message via Whatsapp from the TINA account of Mi Argentina inviting them to the UDAI closest to their home to begin the retirement process.

Is a manager needed to do the process?

Notably the procedure is free and both the social portfolio and the Anses guide the holders throughout the process, so no managers or intermediaries needed.

In addition, the organizations guarantee the passage from one income to the other without losing any month of collection.

In this sense, ANSES enabled a special schedule for the attention of holders of Potenciar Trabajo in retirement age.

can attend

Monday to Friday

from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. without prior shift.

How was the identity validated in the Potenciar Trabajo Program?

Before starting the validation, the holder needs to have an active user in My Argentina. You can register by downloading the application on your cell phone or from the agency’s website.

Then you must enter the My Collections tab and access the form. There you have to complete or update your personal data. It will indicate:

Level of studies and if you are interested in finishing pending studies, continuing other educational levels or training for the world of work.

The productive, community or educational activity carried out and the Management Unit where it is carried out.

