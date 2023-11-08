Strigoi – Bathed in A Black Sun

by Oliver on November 8, 2023 in EP

Your most loyal fans will already have most of the material on their shelves, but the English death crust duo will be there for everyone else ghost behind the album song Bathed in a Black Sun four supplementary pieces (already largely published elsewhere) from the Viscera-sessions together.

Theoretically, newcomers are in ghost-Kosmos is the target group of this EP, the absolute Die Hard fans will potentially not be able to get much added value from the material collected. The titular one Bathed in a Black Sun awakens from the mystical noise and blurred suspense with clerical textures into the heavy and deep riffing breach of doom to crust, the gurgling vocals drag themselves theatrically gesticulating over a post-metallic Celeste-Sea of ​​sludgy blackness, dirty and nasty, inviting. So exactly how you get the number from Viscera knows. Which, however, makes the piece the only really unnecessary section here.

The Grotesque (which brings Death to the briskest scenes of Panzerfaust on the border with an almost rocking, rumbling crispness Tombs shot out) and (that of energetically putting things through the wringer Slayer-Riffs driven, in terms of tension, a round arc Morbid Angel descriptive) A Spear of Perfect Grief Both, however, come from the Viscera-Special Edition 7“, The Construct of Misery (a late explosion of massive tension in a latent Nails aesthetic) from a Decibel Magazine Flexi Disc – the latter feels more like a less essential appendix to the EP, added just for the sake of completeness.

Exclusivity or not: If you were too late for the corresponding, strictly limited box edition, or couldn’t/didn’t want to import the American magazine because of postage costs, you have to be happy about the availability of the numbers.

This also applies to the thrashy bludgeoning Beautiful Stigma, which barely takes 40 seconds in between for its hardcore catharsis and works excellently as an effectively placed valve in the middle part of a short format that is finely sequenced right up to the end, which is stringently laid out as a coherent whole and covers the range of ghost necessarily summarized: Bathed in a Black Sun is a practical, entertaining afterthought Viscera – whose dirty eclecticism undertow, purely musically, once again falls under the spell of the perhaps not particularly original, but absolutely intensely and competently attacked melange of Vallenfyrefollow-up project and its emerging aesthetic references.

