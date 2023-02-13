Strolling through art exhibitions, “stealing hearts” and holding the red line, these shopping malls are full of Valentine’s Day atmosphere Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Zhang Yuyun) The giant roses on the roof of the BFC Bund Financial Center, and the giant bouquets on the streets of Zhangyuan Fengshengli. Last weekend, the streets and alleys of Shanghai already had a strong Valentine’s Day atmosphere. The reporter learned from Bealead today that on the upcoming “Confession Day”, Bealead together with its department stores, shopping centers, and outlets will launch an advertising campaign to let consumers in every part of the city. Can meet with sweet joy.Shanghai commercial retail enterprises, represented by Bealead, are trying to draw inspiration for the renewal of commercial space from different fields such as art, culture, fashion, etc., and expand the boundary and connotation of the current commercial space with multiple cross-border integration.

In September last year, based on the goal of cultivating a fertile soil for the growth of Chinese art, reserving future professional art talents, and exploring the two-way empowerment of commercial space and art, the “Zào Field” young artist incubation project sponsored by Bailian was officially launched. From February 10th to March 12th this year, the “Encounter·Zào” themed art exhibition was held on the 7th floor of Bailian Festival Walk Shopping Center under Bailian Co., Ltd. for a limited time. The testimonies, the freeze-frames of daily touching moments, also cover self-examination, inner feelings, and questions about the ultimate issues of life.

In Zhuang Jie’s “Who Says Playing Chess Is Ordinary is Not a Hero”, we can encounter the fullness and shock of art through the seemingly complicated and messy use of brushes and colors, paint blending, and texture effect processing; in Chen Min’s “” In “Rabbit” Flying Forward” and “”Monkey Wine” Missing”, we can meet the yearning and expectation for a better life through the review of social hot topics, contradictory and sudden text, and sharp color contrast; in Xi Jieqing’s In “Change & Coexistence”, time travels from the past to the future. In the convenient modern city life, we meet the little luck in our hearts and the courage to start again.

Follow Qian Yun, think, look at yourself, watch on the sidelines in solitude, and explore the surging emotions under the calm surface; follow He Yiwen, listen to the call of the pure land deep in your heart; follow Zhao Chenyu, feel the existence of life in different ways but also connected with each other, and belong to one Follow Guo Jiaxin, participate in a unique art wedding, and preserve eternal happiness; follow Zhang Liya, record the times, and speak for everyone who has bent down for life. As art gradually gets rid of the desolation of highbrow and few, and goes to the public through commercial spaces, and deeply integrates with consumers’ daily life, people’s infinite reverie for beauty and the most beautiful art experience of what you see is what you get will be within reach.

“Encounter·Zào” theme art exhibition injects aesthetic enjoyment into Valentine’s Day. Rice Plaza (Shanghai·Qingpu) Love Poetry Creation, World Expo Source “‘Source’ Split Moments” parade performance, Huaihai 755 “There is a ‘tree’ in my heart”, Bailian TX Huaihai “Stick Together” hand-made activity, Bailian Quyang “Harvesting Love Events such as dance parties and online emotional topic interactions will also launch city-wide confessions to create a warm and romantic festival atmosphere.

Bealead also specially planned the “Red Line Together” small game for couples to create together, the hand-made experience of “There is a ‘tree’ in my heart”, and activities such as community interaction and politeness in 37 stores of its department stores, shopping malls, and outlets. From offline to online, closely around the emotional needs of consumers, we will continue to create memorable, memorable and tasteful festival-limited beautiful memories for consumers, and provide romantic opportunities for couples to enhance mutual recognition and understanding, and “meeting” The setting of “gift” has deepened consumers’ sense of participation and sense of acquisition.

The launch of the “Confession Day” colorful art activities has further enriched the artistic imagination of Bealead, and is also continuing to deepen and expand the co-creation and symbiosis system of business and art.