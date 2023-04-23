Strong collision between a car and a motorcycle in western Neuquén

And new road accident was registered during the night of this Saturday in the west of the city of Neuquén, where a car and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Necochea and Otto Neuman streets.

As reported, the crash occurred a few minutes after 9:00 p.m., between a Peugeot 207 model car and a motorcycle, whose brand has not yet been identified.

Although up to now the number of occupants was not reported of both vehicles, it was learned that due to the injuries sustained after the impact, They were rushed to Heller Hospital.to receive medical attention.

In the place, which is in the extreme west of the Neuquén capitalpolice personnel intervened and it is expected that, through the corresponding expertise, the mechanics of the accident will be clarified.

On the other hand, there is still no further information about the state of health of the protagonists of the accident, for which the medical part of the hospital is awaited.

