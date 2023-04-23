Home » Strong collision between a car and a motorcycle in western Neuquén
Entertainment

Strong collision between a car and a motorcycle in western Neuquén

by admin
Strong collision between a car and a motorcycle in western Neuquén

And new road accident was registered during the night of this Saturday in the west of the city of Neuquén, where a car and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Necochea and Otto Neuman streets.

As reported, the crash occurred a few minutes after 9:00 p.m., between a Peugeot 207 model car and a motorcycle, whose brand has not yet been identified.

Although up to now the number of occupants was not reported of both vehicles, it was learned that due to the injuries sustained after the impact, They were rushed to Heller Hospital.to receive medical attention.

In the place, which is in the extreme west of the Neuquén capitalpolice personnel intervened and it is expected that, through the corresponding expertise, the mechanics of the accident will be clarified.

On the other hand, there is still no further information about the state of health of the protagonists of the accident, for which the medical part of the hospital is awaited.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  Henan grandmother team dances ballet to realize the dream of Fanghua: As long as you love it, it’s never too late | Retirement | Henan Province

You may also like

Ubisoft’s 3A shooting game “The Division 2” experience...

Canal C expands and reaches the entire country

The Legend Continues, Olivier Thomas Appointed as Managing...

The only way out is Ezeiza… but immigrants...

FANTHFUL RECORDS presents the soundtrack of the “Dark...

Walk into Reebok “Morning C Evening Q Club”...

Using music to help the Asian Games Ten...

Parasocial friendships | Profile

Sundae School officially launched its first fashion show...

The re-elected mayor Gaido takes stock, celebrates and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy