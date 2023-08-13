Structural pillar and exposed brick set the tone of this 115 m² apartment

Located in Humaitá, a neighborhood in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, this 115 m² apartment was designed by architect Ana Neri to accommodate her own family – her husband, who is a lawyer, and their two small children.

When the project started, Ana did not expect to find a pillar so wide on the wall at the back of the social area. “Discovering structures at the beginning of demolition and bringing them as a source of texture and color for the project is always a laboratory that fascinates me”, she says. Based on this discovery, the architect then decided to peel and incorporate both the concrete pillar and the masonry bricks on the same wall into the dining room décor.

Already the wall next to it was painted blue (including the entrance door to the apartment) and started to “accommodate a wooden stool (which serves as a support for taking off shoes) and an old mining piece of furniture (which serves as a support for the dining table). “Inserted in a punctual way, mining pieces bring balance, history and an excellent dynamic in the final composition”, she evaluates.

Such as living room is the heart of the meetings in the apartment, the environment has gained a wide sofa, very comfortable, ideal to accommodate, at the same time, the four members of the family. already the concrete bench that extends along the entire wall of the tv was molded in loco at workserving as a rack, sideboard or even a bench, in this case making conversation possible between different angles.

“Having an apartment whose plan allowed us to integrate the kitchen into the living room was a premise in the search for our new home”, reveals the architect, who sought, through this spatial connection, more light and ventilation in both spaces. After opening a generous span, Ana designed a vertical structure, executed in white metalwork with glass, sometimes fluted, sometimes wiredwhich incorporated other functionalities, in addition to a partition with upper shelves.

On the inward facing side of the kitchen, for example, this structure houses, in the lower part, a wine cellar, low drawers and niches that organize portable electrical appliances. The side facing the living room has a bench (which serves as support for quick family meals) and a sliding door, which allows you to seal off access to the kitchen, an important feature when you have small children at home.

Continues after advertising

“By relocating the old access to the kitchen, we freed up an entire wall to design a joinery that accommodates a refrigerator, oven and microwave, in addition to pantry cabinets with perforated doors”, he informs.

The intimate hallway also underwent significant modifications: the wall of the first bedroom was demolished to receive, in its place, a double-sided closet that works as a linen closet and a cupboard on one side and a wardrobe on the side facing the bedroom. In addition, the plaster ceiling that was super low was removed to increase the ceiling height and leave the slab in exposed concrete.

In the couple’s bedroom, the fendi lacquered headboard was the starting point for choosing the colors and textures – the bedside tables are made of American oak wood and the closet closes with natural straw and hairspray, in a very light off white tone. The wall under the window received, in its entirety, a joinery with multiple functions: on one side, there is a workbench and, on the other, drawers to store office items and two sliding doors that camouflage a shoe rack.

No daughter’s room, Ana Neri adopted a neutral and clear base and the colors entered in a punctual way and in the details of the joinery. “A child’s room is already naturally colorful. Therefore, the idea here was to bring a clear background to the wall, through the panel pegboard, with adjustable shelves, hangers and a closed module, leaving the coloring function to the toys and the supporting joinery, in just the right amount,” she says. Already a low piece of furniture, aligned with the wooden kitchen, it was designed by the architect to be released, thus allowing it to change position according to the girl’s new phases. The room also has a bed-platform, a table for various activities and a blackboard-panel.

Finally, in son’s room, the Costela armchair was already part of the family collection and was reupholstered in striped fabric, making it lighter and more relaxed. The chest of drawers, which once belonged to her sister, was also reused and given a vibrant yellow lacquer. The closet, custom-designed for the space with handles in a hollowed round armhole, has sliding doors and large drawers for toys at the base.

