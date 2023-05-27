STUARD – “JS” – mica

Honest, handmade indie pop with a timeless character, that’s exactly what the songwriter and musician STUARD is waiting for on his new EP “JS” (34TO7RECORS) on.

That STUARD Connoisseurs of the local indie scene have known for a long time that he has a knack for great songs. After all, the musician has now been active for over 20 years and has been able to kick up quite a bit of dust with a number of band projects during this time. Just remember the band midchesterwhose songs are based on the beginning of the millennium FM4 were in permanent rotation. His solo album “Talking from the heart” from 2013 received no less positive feedback, which further increased his popularity and made him one of the leading representatives of the local indie scene. In the following years it is over STUARD become a little calmer until he starts with the Leave Them All Behind Band reappeared in 2020 with a quasi-best-of album.

With “JS” the brand new EP of the tireless thoroughbred musician is now available. And how to get it from STUARD is used to, he makes the best hand-made indie pop of a timeless character and with a British touch the program this time too. The four songs, three of which are in English and one in German, catch you with their fine, slightly melancholic melodies and immediately catch your ear, they convey an authentic, honest and engaging feeling and know how to convince with really varied songwriting.

“JS” is highly independent, intelligent and at the same time touching and profound indie pop, the EP offers a sound that fortunately does not follow any trends and thus stands out from comparable designs in a positive sense.

Michael Ternai

