STUART WEITZMAN, a global luxury footwear brand, and KidSuper, a fashion brand from Brooklyn, New York, collaborated to present the 2023 spring limited Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection. This series renders KidSuper’s iconic graffiti prints on top of SW star items with avant-garde artistic brushstrokes, and uses creativity to create new trendy shoes, allowing art to accompany your feet.

Stuart Weitzman

The series was jointly created by SW design director Edmundo Castillo and KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, bringing together two major fashion forces in New York, combining SW iconic shoes with Dillane’s unconstrained artistic creation, and perfectly interpreting the brand spirit of both sides: not only show It shows SW’s ingenious Spanish craftsmanship and excellent comfort fit, which makes every woman go forward bravely and never stop; at the same time, it vividly interprets KidSuper’s subversive artistic proposition and the beautiful vision of realizing the sharing of art for all.

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection

Talking about this collaboration, Dillane said: “I like to do unexpected things and continue to expand the territory of KidSuper. I went from being a high school student making T-shirts to being able to work with luxury shoe brands to create unique products. Shoes in my personal signature style, just like a dream.”

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection See also [Campus News]Yousuo Central Primary School organized the first English sitcom competition: Happy learning Happy life_Activity_Performance_Stage

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection

The joint capsule series is vividly presented in the creative short film “The Shoe-In” (“Shoes” Take Nine Steady”) conceived by KidSuper. Widely discussed visual shorts. Inspired by a tribute to the power of women, the film stars Emmy Award-winning actor, producer and activist Mariska Hargitay, best known for her role in the cop drama Law & Order: Special. Known for playing the steadfast and brave Captain Olivia Benson in The Victim. The Shoe-In, set in Midtown West, sees Hargitay leading a motley crew of New Yorkers in a “heist” to prevent a work of art (from this capsule collection) from falling into the wrong hands. The cast of characters in the film has gathered many New York celebrities, including rapper Big Body Bes, DJ combination Angel + Dren, SW design director Edmundo Castillo and Colm Dillane himself, all of whom made surprise appearances, fully reflecting the great energy and creativity contained in this joint cooperation .

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection

American actor Mariska Hargitay presents Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule collection

Hargitay said: “I really enjoy working with Stuart Weitzman and the KidSuper team. I have a more serious day job, so I enjoy this creative atmosphere of whimsy and bold experimentation. I love fashion, including its play, expression and style. Creativity. It’s exciting to be working with a shoe brand I love and a designer who is quickly rising to the top of the industry. I’m so honored to be part of this project and to wear such a work of art every step of the way in my life, Make it fun.”

This limited series inherits two of Dillane’s paintings, depicting the scene of the subway platform and a pair of mother and child respectively, and integrates them into the design of SW’s sandals, ankle boots, loafers, high heels and even silk scarves.

Mr. Castillo believes: “Fashion is art. People are eager to wear art on their bodies and are keen to collect art, and this series is the crystallization of wearable art. It combines our iconic shoes with KidSuper’s art. Together, each one is an exquisitely crafted individual item that can be treasured forever.”

The Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper joint capsule series are all specially designed with shoe boxes, and the works include:

SW X KIDSUPER NUDISTCURVEstrappy sandals

SW classic red carpet slip-on sandals are paired with sculptural color-block heels. The avant-garde and bold color application and pattern design will focus on the feet, interpreting a unique new red carpet fashion.

SW X KIDSUPER BEDFORD BOOTIE fashion illustration print leather strap sandals RMB4,950

SW X KIDSUPER BEDFORD BOOTIE fashion illustration print leather strap sandals RMB4,950

SW X KIDSUPER BEDFORDChelsea ankle boots

On the basis of continuing the fashionable and neutral trend, the SW star thick-soled ankle boots incorporate Dillane’s artistic brushstrokes. The bold and flamboyant design, the powerful silhouette and the witty patterns are ingeniously blended, and the interesting mix and match conveys an uninhibited attitude.

SW X KIDSUPER BEDFORD BOOTIE fashion illustration print leather ankle boots RMB6,200

SW X KIDSUPER BEDFORD BOOTIE fashion illustration print leather ankle boots RMB6,200

SW X KIDSUPER STUART 85zipper ankle boots

The SW high-heeled sock boots are designed with neat lines and side zippers to elongate the proportion of the legs. Intense colors depict unconstrained visual impact, giving classic silhouettes avant-garde spirit, both frank and sexy, renewing a unique style.

SW X KIDSUPER STUART 85 ZIP BOOTIE fashion illustration print leather ankle boots RMB5,650

SW X KIDSUPER STUART 85 ZIP BOOTIE fashion illustration print leather ankle boots RMB5,650

SW X KIDSUPER SOHOloafers

The original cut of the best-selling platform loafer meets Dillane’s artistic creations in a playful way. It combines fashion and comfort, freely shuttles and jumps in the art world, bursting with infinite innovation and vitality.

SW X KIDSUPER SOHO LOAFER fashion illustration printing leather loafers RMB4,800

SW X KIDSUPER SOHO LOAFER fashion illustration printing leather loafers RMB4,800

SW X KIDSUPERsilk scarf

The silk square scarf is silky and skin-friendly, like a canvas version that perfectly reproduces two of Dillane’s works of art, conveying endless artistic interest.

SW X KIDSUPER SILK SCARF fashion illustration printed silk scarf RMB1,700

SW X KIDSUPER SILK SCARF fashion illustration printed silk scarf RMB1,700

The Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper co-branded capsule series debuted at the KidSuper fashion show during Paris Men’s Wear Week on January 21 this year, and landed on STUART WEITZMAN China‘s offline boutiques, brand official website, official WeChat applet and Tiananmen Square on February 22. Cat official flagship store.