Home » Students from a school in Cipolletti complain about the lack of heating
Entertainment

Students from a school in Cipolletti complain about the lack of heating

by admin
Students from a school in Cipolletti complain about the lack of heating

The building problems in the educational institutions of Cipolletti is an issue that students and teachers have been demanding for a long time. In this case, the students of the ESRN N°120 assure that the heaters do not work.

This morning, students from the school located in the Antártida Argentina neighborhood announced that They are studying with the coats that attend school They can no longer turn on the heating.

“Yesterday we went to tell the managers that if they could turn him on, since we can not even take off our thick jackets from the cold that it is“, explained a student on social networks.

«One does not work and the other cannot be turned on“He assured that it was the response he received when he complained about the ignition of the heaters.

But this is not the only inconvenience the institution is going through. A close friend of the students who attend spread that The school does not have lighting in the courtyard At the time of admission in the morning, “the boys have 50 meters to walk in the dark until you reach the living room“, he described.

“A shame that a light doesn’t work with so much insecurity that you live daily“, lament.

Yesterday a large sum of money was stolen from a school in Cipolletti

This weekend, they entered the School No. 33 in the San Pablo neighborhood of Cipolletti and took a large sum of money was intended for school trips and other student events. The director of the educational establishment made the complaint this Monday. “They took quite a large sum of money,” she said. In the neighborhood, the residents had already mobilized due to the repeated acts of insecurity.

See also  Joan Didion, the world in fragments

But they not only stole the collected money, but also rThey found a computer that belonged to a teacher and three microphones. that had been recently purchased.

“They came today and put up some obstacles, we are fighting for security so that it is not left vulnerable“he commented.

and assured that he Council was already informed about the problems suffered by the establishment: «They already know how to enter the school, the alarm has not worked for a long time and that was reported to the Council. They were already aware of the building conditions.”


Supporting quality journalism is essential to maintain an informed society and build a solid democracy.

I want to subscribe

You may also like

The “maneuver” that would allow Lionel Messi to...

Information about Big S’s self-disclosure that he fainted...

Bullets and a coffin: these were the threats...

Legendary Criteria Recording Studio Adds Solid State Logic...

“I want them to listen to it while...

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

The 10th edition of the Río Negro cultural...

14 patients evacuated from Rawson hospital after a...

KRK ROCKET Jim Lawton – midifanǹע

Sergio Massa seeks to expand trade swap with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy