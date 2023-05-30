Students from a school in Cipolletti complain about the lack of heating

The building problems in the educational institutions of Cipolletti is an issue that students and teachers have been demanding for a long time. In this case, the students of the ESRN N°120 assure that the heaters do not work.

This morning, students from the school located in the Antártida Argentina neighborhood announced that They are studying with the coats that attend school They can no longer turn on the heating.

“Yesterday we went to tell the managers that if they could turn him on, since we can not even take off our thick jackets from the cold that it is“, explained a student on social networks.

«One does not work and the other cannot be turned on“He assured that it was the response he received when he complained about the ignition of the heaters.

But this is not the only inconvenience the institution is going through. A close friend of the students who attend spread that The school does not have lighting in the courtyard At the time of admission in the morning, “the boys have 50 meters to walk in the dark until you reach the living room“, he described.

“A shame that a light doesn’t work with so much insecurity that you live daily“, lament.

Yesterday a large sum of money was stolen from a school in Cipolletti

This weekend, they entered the School No. 33 in the San Pablo neighborhood of Cipolletti and took a large sum of money was intended for school trips and other student events. The director of the educational establishment made the complaint this Monday. “They took quite a large sum of money,” she said. In the neighborhood, the residents had already mobilized due to the repeated acts of insecurity.

But they not only stole the collected money, but also rThey found a computer that belonged to a teacher and three microphones. that had been recently purchased.

“They came today and put up some obstacles, we are fighting for security so that it is not left vulnerable“he commented.

and assured that he Council was already informed about the problems suffered by the establishment: «They already know how to enter the school, the alarm has not worked for a long time and that was reported to the Council. They were already aware of the building conditions.”

