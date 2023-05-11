students left the classrooms due to a gas leak

This Thursday after noon, the relatives of the students of the School 300 of San Isidro were called to withdraw the young people who were in the late shift. The reason they were summoned was “a strong smell of gas in the classrooms«.

They assured that a similar situation he had registered a few months ago at the same educational establishment.

According to relatives of the students, they received a message that said “Families: we need you to come pick up your boys and girls. We perceive a loss of gas in the classrooms. Thank you. It is urgent that they come and look for the boys ».

The mothers and fathers of the school assured that “we have been fighting for the state of the school for a long time.” During March, the educational community of school 300 repeatedly cut off the routes to Añelo and Catriel as claim for the state in which the educational institution was located.

“There were 15 gas leaks which when the maintenance was done they said that it was suitable to start classes since -they had solved it- today at three in the afternoon they communicate in the groups of different courses to withdraw the boys because they perceive a loss of gas«, they complained.

As they detailed, when they approached the establishment, the students were already outside the educational institution. “They took the boys outside waiting for the parents to arrive, all scared not knowing what could happen“, they recriminated.

They claimed that They do not get a response from the School Council“We have tried to communicate with the School Council for various issues about said institution but we have not received any response.”

«Today we had to go through this bad time. That it shouldn’t have been like that We continue with the fight for our children and the education they deserve“, they concluded.

A month ago they confirmed that they were going to carry out a renovation of the school that would have an official budget of $19.094.897,99. But there was still no news.

