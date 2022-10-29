Studio Ghibli has recently updated information on Hayao Miyazaki’s last film. According to The Film Stage, a new film titled “How Do You Want to Live” is about to be completed ahead of schedule.

Studio Ghibli president Koji Hoshino said the film was “going very well”, while the producerToshio Suzuki added: “We’re still hand-painting everything because we draw so many frames, so it takes more time to complete a movie.” So it may be a while before the official release date. The animation team for the film is said to be larger than Studio Ghibli’s previous collaborations, with Toshio Suzuki pointing out: “When we made (1988) Totoro, we only had eight animators, and we “My Neighbor Totoro.” For the film that Miyazaki is currently working on, we have 60 animators, but we can only do one minute of animation in a month.”

Miyazaki’s final film before his retirement, “What Kind of Life Do You Want to Live?” was originally announced in October 2017 as an adaptation of novelist Gen Saburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel of the same name. The film is initially expected to be released in the summer of 2023, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the relevant news.