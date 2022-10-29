Home Entertainment Studio Ghibli Announces Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film Is Nearly Finishing Production | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Studio Ghibli Announces Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film Is Nearly Finishing Production | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Studio Ghibli Announces Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film Is Nearly Finishing Production | HYPEBEAST

Studio Ghibli has recently updated information on Hayao Miyazaki’s last film. According to The Film Stage, a new film titled “How Do You Want to Live” is about to be completed ahead of schedule.

Studio Ghibli president Koji Hoshino said the film was “going very well”, while the producerToshio Suzuki added: “We’re still hand-painting everything because we draw so many frames, so it takes more time to complete a movie.” So it may be a while before the official release date. The animation team for the film is said to be larger than Studio Ghibli’s previous collaborations, with Toshio Suzuki pointing out: “When we made (1988) Totoro, we only had eight animators, and we “My Neighbor Totoro.” For the film that Miyazaki is currently working on, we have 60 animators, but we can only do one minute of animation in a month.”

Miyazaki’s final film before his retirement, “What Kind of Life Do You Want to Live?” was originally announced in October 2017 as an adaptation of novelist Gen Saburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel of the same name. The film is initially expected to be released in the summer of 2023, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the relevant news.

See also  "Speaking of Heroes Who Are Heroes" hits the hit show Zeng Shunxi with his sword in all corners of the world - Teller Report

You may also like

Contemporary artist Olafur Eliasson’s new installation works officially...

Zheng Hehuizi’s new drama “Ripple Heart” is set...

Who is Huang Zitao’s girlfriend? Is Zhang Xueying?

Shoah: Hannah Goslar, Anna Frank’s best friend, has...

Will there be a positive peach blossom in...

Halloween, ghosts on stage – La Stampa

The original musical “Four Liangs of Youth” sings...

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of...

Luo Yunxi’s new drama “Light Chaser” hits the...

The movie “Eternal Life in Fire” was born...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy