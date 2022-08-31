Home Entertainment Studio Ghibli films go live on mainstream digital platforms in the US and Canada – Japanese and Korean comics – cnBeta.COM
Studio Ghibli films go live on mainstream digital platforms in the US and Canada

Studio Ghibli films go live on mainstream digital platforms in the US and Canada

A report from Variety confirmed that the bulk of Studio Ghibli’s movie catalog has just gone live on mainstream digital rental platforms in the US and Canada such as Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, and Vudu. For the first time, Studio Ghibli films are finally available for digital rental in North America.

Critically acclaimed titles like Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and the award-winning Spirited Away will be available for rent for as low as $3.99. However, although Google Play lists the videos for $5.99, it has a promotion and they are currently available for rent for just $3.99.

All films are in high-definition, and users can rent the original Japanese or English dubbed versions.

Other films now available for rent include Castle in the Sky, Ponyo on the Cliff, Mani in Memories, Mononoke, Repayment of the Cat, Kaguya Monogatari, Aya and the Witch, “The Hillside where Poppies Bloom”, “My Neighbor Yamada-kun”, “The Valley of the Wind”, “I Heard the Sound of the Wave”, “A Fairy Tale of Time”, “Heisei Tanuki War”, “Red Pig”, “Arrietty Who Borrowed Something”, “Tale of the Earth and Sea”, “Listen”, “The Wind Rises”.

For years, the Japanese animation studio didn’t offer their films digitally, and viewers couldn’t legally download them. In 2017, American film distribution company GKIDS acquired Studio Ghibli’s North American theatrical distribution rights. As of 2019, Studio Ghibli films are available for download on Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and Microsoft in the US and Canada.

GKIDS also has a US streaming deal with HBO Max, which will bring 21 Studio Ghibli films to the platform in 2020.

Now customers can rent movies, and they no longer have to pay $9.99 or $14.99 for the HBO Max package. They also don’t have to buy a Studio Ghibli movie for about $12 to $17 on a digital platform. Viewers can enjoy many beloved anime movies at lower prices.

