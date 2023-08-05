Studio Meeting: The Beatles Build “Revolver”

On April 6, 1966, The Beatles entered Studio 3 Abbey Road early in the morning and, by nightfall of that day, they had already made history, once again, to the surprise of everyone and no one. And saying that they made history is not about repeating a commonplace as happens every time we talk about the Fab Four or the Four Bangs of Liverpool or any other commonplace that comes to mind. No, that day they really made history, said one of them. I mean Geoff Emerick, the magician behind the sound of The Beatles.

In his memoir, which could not be called otherwise than “The Sound of The Beatles” (Indications, 2011), Emerick, who was barely 20 years old that day and had been appointed sound engineer for EMI, says: “Probably , it is not too far-fetched to say that during the first night of work on creating Revolver, history was made. Certainly the drum sound I got for Ringo by pulling the mics closer and stuffing a blanket inside the kick drum has become standard practice to this day.” Revolver is made of things of this type (and we’ll see how many others), the seventh and truly revolutionary album by The Beatles, released on August 5, 1966.

For the first time since the hectic days (but mostly nights) of Hamburg in 1962, the band had a vacation. In reality, they were days in which they were going to film their third film, but that never happened and time was free. Restless by nature, they started testing home recordings to see what was going on there; in addition to experimenting with certain drugs, especially LSD, especially John Lennon and George Harrison.

After laying the foundations and the structure of what we now know as popular music, The Beatles knew that the next step was to twist what is so simple that pop music still remains. Determined to go to another level, in 1965 The Beatles said goodbye to Beatlemania with “Help” and took the first step towards personal and musical maturity with “Rubber Soul”, their best album made up to then. Because, since then, what they did would be superior to what had been done until then: The Beatles never competed with their time, they simply surpassed it, album after album.

The band had only three months to record their next album, since at the beginning of July they had to face an intensive tour of 13 shows in Germany, Japan and the Philippines. After a series of incidents that, in the case of the Philippine scale, their lives were in real danger, The Beatles decided never to play live again. And his music would go in that tune. In fact, no song from his then brand new album Revolver was performed live, neither on that tour nor ever. For the first time, the band used the studio to literally make music.

The first Revolver song to be recorded was the one that closes the album: “Tomorrow Never Knows”, a true jewel of technical experimentation, creative flight and the search for new sounds. And yes, the song with which Emerick feels they made history that first night.

Defined by the sound engineer as “a contest of strange sounds”, the song is made up of a succession of loops contributed by the four beatles that both George Martin and Geoff Emerick took it upon themselves to work like never before.

Let’s go back to the young sound engineer: “George and I were hunched over the mixing desk, turning the volume up and down as John, Paul, George and Ringo shouted at us. Because each volume slider corresponded to a different loop, the mixer acted like a synthesizer and we played it like a musical instrument, carefully layering textures onto the pre-recorded track.”

The use of percussion loops and bass drums as in the cases of “Tomorrow Never Knows” and “Taxman”, the song by George Harrison that opens the album, reappears in electronic music of the 90s, in songs like “The New Pollution” , from Beck; or “Let Forever Be”, by The Chemical Brothers.

George Martin y Geoff Emerick seated at the console with Brian Epstein standing. The three of them shaped the figure of a true fifth beatle.

Revolver was a studio album in its most literal sense; all the songs were actually made there. The musicians arrived every day with annotations of letters or chords that they showed to the rest and they began to develop them. It was in the studio -and no longer in a stadium- where the band began to express themselves. The studio was his means of aesthetic expression.

The first hint of change came with “Rain”, a Lennon composition composed and recorded during the first weeks of Revolver and released as a B-side to “Paperback Writter”. Emerick recalls that Lennon accidentally stumbled upon the sounds of early music and liked it. From there, The Beatles wanted everything to sound different ways, commenting on The Complete Beatles Recording Sessions: “Revolver quickly became the album where the Beatles were like, ‘Okay, that sounds great, now let’s put it up to date. backwards or accelerated or slowed down’. They would try everything backwards, just to see how it would sound.” For example, in “I’m only sleeping” Harrison decided to play his guitar backwards, which implied an excessive technical effort on the part of Emerick and George Martin himself.

Emerick was instrumental in making Revolver the record it was. It’s just that Revolver sounds like The Beatles wanted it to sound and many ideas, almost all of them, were technical inventions by Emerick who, let’s not forget, was 20 years old. Three innovations were key to the sound of Revolver: one of them, perhaps the most used and effective, was the location of the microphones. Emerick placed them next to the instruments, something that was not in style at the time. He even came to locate them within the bronzes in the song “Got You Get To Into My Life”.

Another find in response to McCartney’s request to sound more intense and bright was the use of a speaker as a microphone to amplify the sound of the bass. And the third element that runs through the entire production of the album is the craft manipulation of sounds and noises such as the clash of glasses to create loops. For example, the “seagull effect” of Tomorrow Never Knows is McCartney screaming and laughing.

Revolver is composed of fourteen songs. Lennon contributed five: “I’m Only Sleeping”; “She She Said she She Said”; “And Your Bird Can Sing,” “Doctor Robert”; and the commented “Tomorrow Never Knows”.

McCartney, “Eleanor Rigby”, “Here, There and Everywhere”, “Good Day Sunshine”, “Got to Get You into My Life” and “For No One”. Revolver was the first record on which Harrison had more songwriting input with three songs: “Taxman,” “Love You To” and “I Want to Tell You.” Lastly, the song dedicated to Ringo Starr’s voice: “Yellow Submarine”, composed as a fusion of two songs, the melody of Lennon’s verses and McCartney’s chorus.

Revolver was finished recording on June 21 and after a few weeks of mixing and mastering, it went on sale in the United Kingdom on August 5, 1966. By then, The Beatles were already embarking on their last tour. Did you know it would be? Had they already made the decision? It is probable. After all, they had just released an unreproducible record.

“Tomorrow Never Knows”, the song that changed everything

It is one of the first psychedelic songs to be recorded at that time, with certain influences from India, mainly in its demos and first takes. This track also pioneered innovative techniques such as reverse guitar playing -actually taken from Taxman’s solo-, processed effects, vocal recording and tape meandering. Musically, it was based almost exclusively on a single chord, and the lyrics were inspired by Timothy Leary’s book The Psychedelic Experience: A Manual Based on the Tibetan Book of the Deadalthough the title could also have come from a pun by Ringo Starr, more specifically in an interview with The Beatles, this caused the title of the song to be changed, since the theme would originally be called “The Void».

The song loops

The effect of a “seagull” (which was done by McCartney yelling/laughing).

an orchestral chord in B flat major (from a Sibelius symphony) (0:19)

Un mellotron, played with flute register (0:22)

another mellotron played in 6/8 time, played in the register of “3 violins” (0:38)

An ascending sequence that sounds like a sitar (actually played on electric guitar, sound reversed and drastically sped up), recorded with heavy saturation and acceleration (0:56)

The guitar solo of “Taxman” he overlaid in the second half of the instrumental part. The solo was cut, inverted and matched to key.





