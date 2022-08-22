Original title: Studying in Italy | Introduction to Film Major Courses

Italian cinema occupies a pivotal position in the development history of world cinema! Italian neorealist films are of great significance to world film aesthetics and film shooting practices. It later became the most important cinematic phenomenon of Western cinema during this period. It upended the traditional Hollywood narrative model and ushered in a new era for the creation of Italian cinema.

There are various film schools, art schools, and comprehensive universities in Italy that offer related film majors.

In general, in Italy, there are two major directions for studying film-related majors: one focuses on comprehensive theoretical research (comprehensive universities); the other focuses more on film technology applications (Fine Arts Academy).

Comprehensive Universities – Film Major: In comprehensive universities, film majors are mostly covered in undergraduate courses DAMS majors and new media majors, and are more inclined to comprehensive theory. Taking the University of Bologna as an example, the full name of the DAMS major of Bologna University is Discipline delle Arti, dellaMusica e dello Spettacolo (that is, “Art, Music and Drama”), and there are prescribed directions for students to choose during the freshman course selection: art direction, film and drama direction, music direction.

The general curriculum for DAMS majors is as follows:

√ Courses in Drama: History of Drama and Performance, Dramatic Art, History of Drama and Drama;

√ Art courses: Art History, History of Art Criticism, History of Medieval Art;

√ Courses in film: film history, television and radio history, film analysis, film history structure, multimedia technology, new media theory and technology;

√ Courses in Music: History of Music, Dramatic Music, Musical Theatre, Musical Poetry Form, Musical Philosophy and Aesthetics;

√ Other courses: Italian Literature, Human Literature/Aesthetics, Philosophy of Language, Semiotics, Art Psychology, Art Semiotics.

Master’s degree: In Italy, there are many comprehensive colleges and universities that offer film-related professional master’s courses. Let’s continue to take the University of Bologna as an example: in Bologna, after you have completed the undergraduate study of DAMS and taken enough credits in the film-related courses, you can apply for continuing to study for a master’s degree! The Master’s program in Film is called “Cinema, Televisione e Produzione Multimediale”, which stands for Film, Television and Multimedia Production.

