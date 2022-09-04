China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Thank you fans for waiting for a year, waiting for this most beautiful bloom! “90s Chief Weird Tide Girl” Su Huilun’s “Flower of Life 30th Anniversary Tour” finally sang at Kaohsiung Pop Music Center on the 3rd. Su Huilun, who was fully prepared to come to the appointment, invited Power Train and Drummer Lv Swei as a guest. The screams of the fans went up and down, and the wonderful performance set off the first climax. At the same time, she also prepared two new sets of looks, first sang the new single “I am mine” released this year, and played the solo drum for the first time. Sing Hokkien songs and the wish list of senior diehard fans, surprises are blooming again and again. .

At the beginning of the concert, Su Huilun stood on the 3-meter-high lifting platform and sang “929”, “Yellow Moon”, “Fool” and other songs, stirring up the already boiling hearts of the fans. Said: “Finally met! Did you forget where the tickets were placed? There were many stories during the waiting time, and finally I can ask you face-to-face how you are doing! I hope I can give you a lot of surprises today.” Then she continued to soar. Singing the familiar classics of “Becoming Him For You”, “I Live Alone”, “Don’t Say You Love Me”, “Long Live the Broken Love”, and “Lemon Tree”, she wanted the audience to wake up the original little boy and girl, She said: “I don’t mean to let you protect your throat today. It’s been a long time since I sang KTV, and I want to sing together today.” The first song set off a climax of the audience’s hot singing.

Of course, the “Happy Hours” of the concert is not just that. Su Huilun, who once said that the concert wants to invite many guests, invited two groups of guests in Kaohsiung. The first one to appear is Drum Lu Siwei, who just finished the concert in Gaoliu in July. Bringing the dance group to fight with Su Huilun, singing “Hmm”, “ok?ok!”, “Happy Hours”, and this time Su Huilun came prepared, and also showed off his drumming skills, the first solo drum skills, Su Huilun Said that because fans have been waiting for this game for a long time, hoping to give everyone a different surprise, so she volunteered to compete with drums. “I was very nervous and wanted to say why I would make trouble myself, but I didn’t expect to get started at the first practice”, although she That said, but in fact, the pressure is so great that I can’t sleep, and I especially learn from drums and musicians teachers, so that I can have today’s perfect performance. In addition, the intimate Gugu also served as a courier to deliver the microphone head yesterday, just to let the “shimei” Su Huilun have a better performance experience.

As soon as the power-level guests appeared, they immediately brought another wave of climax. When Su Huilun sang the first lyric of “Go Forward”, “The train is gradually starting to move”, she announced the appearance of the power train, and the audience screamed and broke the watch. He said: “Please choose the guests carefully, your screams are super exaggerated!” The power train, which was bulging on the stage, laughed back: “I already had fresh meat, so I have to change the bacon.” He laughed and said that he was not here to support Su Huilun, but to thank everyone in Kaohsiung for the sold-out concert at Kaohsiung Arena on October 15, which made the audience laugh. It is rare to invite them to cooperate. She also sang the power train sing “I’m Very Good” to show her sincerity. Then she changed the style of the song and sang romantically “Love You Makes Me Brave”. Clothes, he said with a smile that he would simply form a group on the spot.

In this long-lost party, Su Huilun also specially presented the treasure chest to satisfy the fans' wishes, and sang the songs "Want to Travel", "Where I Haven't Been", and "Late Met", including Mayday Martha The designated song "Love, River Light and Moonlight". Now that he came to Kaohsiung, Su Huilun was at the encore, carefully prepared Hokkien "Very Woman" and "Chasing Chase", and supported the oil umbrella with the music style. With Su Huilun's thoughtfulness and intentions, the fans in the audience were satisfied and enjoyed it. A very sincere musical feast.