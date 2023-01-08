On the evening of December 31st,Alec SuAppeared at Hunan Satellite TV’s 2022-2023 New Year’s Eve party, sang the new single “Rose First Aid Kit” for the first time, and then an adapted version of “Love You” turned blessings into music.





On the evening of December 31, Su Youpeng appeared at Hunan Satellite TV’s 2022-2023 New Year’s Eve Gala, and sang the new single “Rose First Aid Kit” for the first time, and then an adapted version of “Love You” turned blessings into music, setting off an upsurge and challenging two dances Su Youpeng’s unique style reproduces a super-standard performance, bringing warmth and strength to the audience with his distinctive personal style.

On the night of the New Year’s Eve party, Su Youpeng appeared on the stage in a black suit, full of style. ““Rose First Aid Kit” opens with urban choreography, with powerful dance moves and lyrics echoing each other, accompanied by romantic and lazy R&B tunes, which perfectly integrates the sense of power and beauty. At the same time, in order to impress the audience with impressive stage memory points, Su Youpeng ingeniously incorporated mechanical dance in the choreography process, opened the perspective of the future under the ever-changing lights, and showed his dancing strength.Afterwards, he came on stage in a novel way and sang the newly adapted classic song “Love You”. Combined with current popular elements, Su Youpeng danced classic dance steps to inject different nostalgic feelings into this song.

After the performance, Su Youpeng’s stage performance and performance status aroused heated discussions among netizens, who all praised his professional ability full marks: “Every time I appear on stage, there are new breakthroughs, and I face everyone with the fullest state. I really like it.” His state on the stage.” “No one can be like a day for more than ten years, but Su Youpeng can do it, “Rose First Aid Kit” is so exciting.”

“Rose First Aid Kit” is Alec Su’s new work released after three years. The romantic and warm lyrics on the first day of release aroused strong sympathy from the audience.As a representative of the first-generation boy group, Su Youpeng has always conveyed positive energy through his actions and music. I believe that in the new year, he will create more possibilities.

Further reading:



