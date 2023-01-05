On the evening of December 31st,Su Youpeng appeared on Hunan Satellite TV 2022-2023New Year’s Eve partythe first songNew Single “Rose First Aid Kit”and then an adapted version of “Love You” turned blessings into music, setting off an upsurge. Alec Su, who challenged two dance styles, reproduced a super-standard performance, bringing warmth and strength to the audience with his distinctive personal style.





On the night of the New Year’s Eve party, Su Youpeng appeared on the stage in a black suit, full of style. “Rose First Aid Kit” opened with urban choreography, the powerful dance moves echoed the lyrics, accompanied by romantic and lazy R&B tunes, perfectly blending the sense of power and beauty. At the same time, in order to impress the audience with impressive stage memory points, Su Youpeng ingeniously incorporated mechanical dance in the choreography process, opened the perspective of the future under the ever-changing lights, and showed his dancing strength. Afterwards, he came on stage in a novel way and sang the newly adapted classic song “Love You”. Combined with current popular elements, Su Youpeng danced classic dance steps to inject different nostalgic feelings into this song.





After the performance, Su Youpeng’s stage performance and performance status aroused heated discussions among netizens, who all praised his professional ability full marks: “Every time I appear on stage, there are new breakthroughs, and I face everyone with the fullest state. I really like it.” His state on the stage.” “No one can be as good as a day for more than ten years, but Su Youpeng can,“Rose First Aid Kit” is so exciting.”





“Rose First Aid Kit” isAlec SuThe new work was released three years later, and the romantic and warm lyrics on the day of its release aroused strong sympathy from the audience. As a representative of the first-generation boy group, Su Youpeng has always conveyed positive energy through his actions and music. I believe that in the new year, he will create more possibilities.

